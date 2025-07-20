RPost Simplifies E-Signatures with Handwritten-Style Tech, Aims to Bury the Fax for Good

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, best known for its Registered Email™ technology, has unveiled a major update to its eSignOff electronic signature service, simplifying the way documents are signed online. The upgraded platform allows users to apply handwritten-style signatures with a mouse—no setup, training, or plug-ins required. It’s designed to feel as familiar as signing with a stylus in retail stores, but with the added security of cryptographic time-stamping and audit trails. RPost says it’s not just an e-signature—it’s the digital equivalent of a wet-ink signature embedded into a PDF, returning the signed document by email seamlessly.

With e-signature adoption lagging nearly 10 years after U.S. federal E-Sign laws took effect, RPost CEO Zafar Khan sees this innovation as “a nail in the coffin of the fax machine.” Legal concerns and technical complexity have slowed progress, but eSignOff aims to break that barrier. Backed by industry experts like former Farmers Insurance executive Brian Cohen, and supported by postal agencies from Bermuda to Iceland, RPost is positioning its platform as the easiest and most legally sound way to close digital contracts—at a cost comparable to a postage stamp.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/epostal-rpost-esignoff-service