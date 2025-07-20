The First Annual Diva Fest Showcases Bay Area Talent and Fashion in a Night of Empowerment and Entertainment

San Francisco, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Digz Media Group proudly presented the first annual Diva Fest, a dynamic celebration of local talent, culture, and community, held at the vibrant 1945 Lounge in San Francisco. Powered by Keldamuzik x EMP, the evening brought together music, fashion, and creative energy in one unforgettable showcase.

Diva Fest featured a diverse lineup of artists, each delivering electrifying performances that highlighted the richness of Bay Area talent. In addition to music, the event included a 30-minute fashion show produced by the Dream Team, giving the spotlight to models and designers who embodied the bold and empowering spirit of the festival.

“It was inspiring to see artists come together to support one another and shine on the same stage,” said Keldamuzik, international recording artist, entrepreneur, and host of the event. “The Diva Fest is about giving a platform to creatives who deserve to be seen and celebrated – and this is only the beginning.”

Each performer captivated the crowd with a seven-minute set, while attendees enjoyed a sense of community and connection. The festival encouraged artists to stay through the evening to cheer on fellow performers, creating a collaborative and supportive atmosphere.

Diva Fest also emphasized accessibility, offering performers the chance to bring a guest and inviting the public to join the celebration with pre-sale tickets available through $EMPSF.

Plans are already in motion for the next edition of Diva Fest, with opportunities for sponsorships,

collaborations, and even more featured talent.

