GainTools Updates Excel to VCF Software: Smarter, Faster, and More User-Friendly

Redhill, Surrey, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools, a well-known name in data conversion software, has announced that its renowned Excel to VCF Converter utility will get some exciting new capabilities. These updates are meant to make it faster, easier, and more accurate for users of all skill levels to convert Excel spreadsheets into vCard (VCF) files.

GainTools’ Excel to VCF Converter is an effective tool for people and businesses who want to transfer contact information from Excel spreadsheets to their phones, email clients, or contact management systems. The new edition builds on this solid base and adds user-friendly features that make the whole conversion process easier.

What’s New in the Updated Excel to VCF Converter?

GainTools has improved the software’s backend engine so that it can handle huge Excel files with thousands of contact entries more quickly and smoothly.

With the new version, people can now convert a lot of Excel files to VCF format at the same time. This saves time for those who operate with a lot of contact data, like marketers, HR teams, or data entry workers.

The new version of the software works with all major vCard versions. This converter makes sure that your contacts will work with older phones, Microsoft Outlook, Apple devices, and Android phones.

Users can now see the contact info in the tool before they convert it. This lets users check the content and structure of their Excel files, which helps them avoid mistakes and make sure that only clean, accurate data is transformed.

GainTools additionally modified the interface to make it easier to use. The step-by-step layout makes it easy for anyone, from a tech expert to a newbie, to choose a file and export it in the end.

Why should you use GainTools Excel to VCF Converter?

GainTools is known for making data conversion tools that are easy to use, dependable, and safe. The Excel to VCF Converter is just like the others. With no risk of data loss and a quick conversion process, users can be confident their information remains safe and accurate. The software also works without requiring Microsoft Excel to be installed on the system.

A GainTools spokeswoman remarked, “Our goal is to make it easy for everyone to move their data.” “These new features will help users save time, make fewer mistakes, and better manage their contact information than ever before.”

Availability

The updated Excel to VCF Converter is now available for download on the official GainTools website. A free demo version is also offered, allowing users to try out the new features before purchasing the full version.

For more information or to download the software, visit- https://www.gaintools.com/how/convert-excel-xls-file-to-vcard-vcf-file/

Media Support-

Email- support@gaintools.com