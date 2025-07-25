Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market 2030: Sustainability Meets Innovation

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Overview

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the supply chain was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 51.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for supply chain optimization, cost reduction, and enhanced operational visibility is driving widespread adoption of AI technologies across industries.

AI enables automation of routine processes, data analysis at scale, and generation of actionable insights—ultimately boosting efficiency and transparency. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, there is a heightened need for efficient, reliable, and agile supply chains. AI supports this demand by improving demand forecasting, inventory management, and logistics optimization. It also enhances resilience against disruptions by analyzing real-time data and recommending proactive strategies.

The ongoing surge in data volumes across supply chains has made advanced analytical tools essential. AI excels in processing big data and converting insights into operational strategies. Additionally, its integration with IoT sensors and cloud computing platforms facilitates real-time data acquisition and analysis, allowing for agile and informed decision-making—further accelerating market growth.

AI solutions also contribute to improved transportation planning, store-level assortment optimization, and automated order settlement. Companies are actively developing industry-specific AI tools. For example, in January 2024, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) partnered with SAP SE to create new AI-based supply chain solutions tailored for the consumer goods and retail sectors. This collaboration integrates IBM’s enterprise AI and data platform with SAP systems, including AI assistants, to streamline direct store delivery and product portfolio management.

Order a free sample PDF of the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

IBM Consulting and SAP SE are currently collaborating with CPG clients globally to identify needs and deliver secure, scalable AI solutions. These innovations aim to help CPG companies, wholesalers, and retailers enhance store-level assortments, optimize distribution networks, and increase incremental revenue.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the AI in supply chain market with a 38.4% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

By offering, the software segment held the largest revenue share at 41.8% in 2023.

By application, supply chain planning led with a 32.5% revenue share in 2023.

By end use, the automotive segment was the top contributor with a 17.7% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.05 Billion

USD 5.05 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.12 Billion

USD 51.12 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 38.9%

38.9% Largest Market (2023): North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the AI in supply chain market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Alibaba.com, and Amazon.com, Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on expanding their customer base and maintaining a competitive edge through strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, and technology advancements.

In December 2023, Blue Yonder Group, Inc. launched a new generative AI feature, Blue Yonder Orchestrator, integrated into its Luminate Cognitive Platform. This innovation combines large language models (LLMs), cloud data, and prompt engineering to enhance decision-making in supply chain management, providing organizations with smarter, faster operational insights.

Leading Companies in AI in Supply Chain Market:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alibaba.com

Amazon.com, Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung

SAP SE

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The artificial intelligence in supply chain market is experiencing rapid growth due to rising demands for efficiency, real-time decision-making, and supply chain resilience. With AI-powered tools streamlining planning, logistics, and risk mitigation, organizations are transforming traditional operations. North America currently leads the market, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Strategic collaborations, such as those between IBM and SAP, signal a strong focus on delivering scalable and industry-specific AI solutions—pointing to a dynamic and competitive market poised for significant transformation through 2030.