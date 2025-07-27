AAEON Releases PICO-TWL4, a Robust, Efficient 2.5” SBC for the Industrial Automation Market

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Premier embedded computing provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), has announced the release of the PICO-TWL4, a compact Pico-ITX board powered by Intel® Processor N-series processors (formerly Twin Lake).

The board is available in SKUs featuring both the 6W, quad-core Intel® Processor N150 and the 15W, octa-core Intel® Core™ 3 Processor N355. On its ultra-small 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, the PICO-TWL4 leverages the optimized single and multi-thread performance of the newest efficiency-focused Intel processing platform while retaining the robust industrial design that AAEON’s Pico-ITX line is known for.

The board offers up to 16GB of DDR5 memory via SODIMM slot, two LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE), and six USB interfaces, made up of two physical USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and four USB 2.0 via pin header. For display, the PICO-TWL4 has both LVDS and HDMI, with the board’s LVDS co-layed with eDP, providing greater variety to users based on project requirements.

Consistent with the product line’s popularity with systems integrators in the industrial automation space, the PICO-TWL4 also offers a wide variety of conducive internal connectors, including four COM port headers (two for RS-232/422/485, two for RS-232), a 4-bit GPIO, and SMBus. It should be noted that the I2C is also available as an alternative to SMBus.

Adequate storage for its intended markets is available in the form of one SATA connector alongside a choice of either a full-size mSATA or mPCIe slot. Additional expansion for the installation of peripherals such as Wi-Fi cards are also present through the board’s M.2 2280 E-Key slot.

While the PICO-TWL4 has a default power input of 12V via a dual-pin phoenix connector, AAEON notes that this can be extended to a 9V to 36V range with the addition of an optional power adapter card. Additionally, an optional lockable DC jack connector is listed, which may be helpful in maintaining the stability of the board’s power supply in industrial applications with high levels of vibration.

The PICO-TWL4 is now in mass production and available for order via the AAEON website’s contact form. For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the PICO-TWL4 product page.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.