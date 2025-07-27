HighTec and Elektrobit Bundle Up for Rust and AUTOSAR Classic with Infineon’s Drive Core

Erlangen, Germany, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — HighTec EDV-Systeme, Elektrobit and Infineon are partnering to accelerate software innovation in the automotive industry by enabling the integration of Rust applications with AUTOSAR Classic basic software.

As ecosystem partners to Infineon Technologies’ Drive Core for AURIX™ microcontrollers, HighTec and Elektrobit are delivering a comprehensive development bundle. This joint offering includes Elektrobit’s EB tresos AutoCore and HighTec’s automotive-grade LLVM-based Rust and C/C++ compiler. Specific to the AURIX TC4x families, HighTec and Elektrobit will offer a Drive Core software bundle that contains all tools and software in a single package to get started with Rust and AUTOSAR Classic. Through this close cooperation, embedded software developers gain seamless access to all they need in one package to take advantage of Rust’s memory safety and performance for functional safety applications, even in the most complex automotive ECUs.

Rust’s performance, reliability and above all its memory safety make it indispensable for modern automotive software. It directly addresses the growing demand for cybersecurity and functional safety driven by software-defined vehicles and regulations like UN R155 and the EU Cyber Resilience Act. By combining Elektrobit’s AUTOSAR Classic Basic Software with HighTec’s ISO 26262 ASIL D-certified Rust compiler, developers can now seamlessly integrate Rust-based software components into AUTOSAR environments. This enables a hybrid development approach, where new software written in Rust can operate alongside legacy C/C++ code basis, reducing risks while ensuring compliance with stringent safety standards. The Drive Core software bundle for Infineon’s AURIX TC4x includes microcontrollers and everything developers need to get started: EB tresos configuration tool, the Infineon AURIX TC4x MCALs and comprehensive examples and tutorials to develop AUTOSAR software components in Rust.

Elektrobit’s EB tresos now supports clean, efficient Rust development – minimizing or eliminating the need for “unsafe” code. This integration provides developers with a robust tool chain that not only generates system-access code but also enables advanced static analysis through tools like Rust’s Clippy and automatic code formatting. This solution enhances productivity while minimizing the cost and complexity of developing safety-critical automotive software.

HighTec’s Rust and C/C++ compiler is built on proven LLVM open-source technology. As the industry’s first Rust compiler for Infineon’s AURIX TC3x and TC4x microcontroller series, it is specifically optimized to leverage the architecture-specific functions of the AURIX microcontrollers. HighTec’s compiler is known for its rapid build system and advanced code optimizations, which accelerate the development and certification of safety-critical applications.

Infineon has the largest Microcontroller Abstraction Layer portfolio in the industry and embraces an ecosystem approach to drive innovation and growth. This is why Infineon introduced Drive Core, a comprehensive software bundle portfolio that provides a foundation for automotive software development.

“We believe that Drive Core is a game-changer for the automotive industry, and we are excited to see companies such as HighTec and Elektrobit leveraging it to drive innovation,” said Patrick Will, Senior Director of Automotive Software at Infineon.

“By taking Rust to the AUTOSAR Classic environment, Elektrobit continues to drive innovation in the automotive software industry,” said Florian Bartels, Senior Expert and System Architect at Elektrobit. “Rust’s inherent safety features and its seamless integration into existing AUTOSAR Classic environments make it a perfect fit for modern ECU development, enabling developers to create reliable, secure and high-performance automotive software.”

“Our partnership with Elektrobit empowers automotive customers to build safer and more efficient software solutions,” said Mario Cupelli, CTO at HighTec. “By offering our proven Rust compiler along with Elektrobit’s tools in a comprehensive bundle, we give automotive suppliers and OEMs a competitive edge.”

In addition to their tools and software bundle for Rust and AUTOSAR Classic, HighTec and Elektrobit are offering workshops and hands-on sessions for practical insights and guidance on integrating Rust within AUTOSAR Classic projects.

For more information on Drive Core, please visit https://www.infineon.com/drivecore.

For more information on EB tresos and how Elektrobit is incorporating Rust into automotive software, please visit https://www.elektrobit.com/rust/.

To learn more about HighTec’s Rust compiler for Infineon AURIX TC3x and TC4x, please visit www.hightec-rt.com/rust.

These websites also include information on how to register and obtain the AUTOSAR Rust Bundle.

