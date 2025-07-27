RPost Supercharges PRE-Crime™ AI Cybersecurity to Kill Leaks and Expose Threat Actors Before Damage Is Done

RPost enhances its PRE-Crime™ AI-powered cybersecurity to remotely kill data leaks, identify leakers, and stop cyber threats before they escalate.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-27— /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in intelligent content security, has unveiled major enhancements to its PRE-Crime™ preemptive cybersecurity platform, aiming to stop data leaks and expose threat actors before damage occurs. Powered by its proprietary RAPTOR™ AI engine, which leverages NLP, LLMs, and ML, the upgraded solution can now remotely kill leaked content and forensically attribute leaks to insiders, cybercriminals, and specific compromised data. These innovations deliver a proactive approach to cybersecurity, intercepting sophisticated reconnaissance efforts before they evolve into damaging attacks.

Among the latest enhancements are RPost’s Double DLP™ with AI-driven delivery pause and semantic analysis workflows, and Cyber Attribution capabilities that reveal who leaked what—and why. These capabilities allow enterprises to not only detect and neutralize leaks in real-time but also trace them back to their sources, whether accidental or malicious. Recognized as a “Visionary” by Gartner and a “Leader” by Aragon Research, RPost’s PRE-Crime™ now provides businesses with an offensive security edge, flipping the script on cybercrime by identifying and neutralizing threats before they take root.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-adds-double-dlp-and-cyber-attribution-to-pre-crime

