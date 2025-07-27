RPost Supercharges PRE-Crime™ AI Cybersecurity to Kill Leaks and Expose Threat Actors Before Damage Is Done

Among the latest enhancements are RPost’s Double DLP™ with AI-driven delivery pause and semantic analysis workflows, and Cyber Attribution capabilities that reveal who leaked what—and why. These capabilities allow enterprises to not only detect and neutralize leaks in real-time but also trace them back to their sources, whether accidental or malicious. Recognized as a “Visionary” by Gartner and a “Leader” by Aragon Research, RPost’s PRE-Crime™ now provides businesses with an offensive security edge, flipping the script on cybercrime by identifying and neutralizing threats before they take root.