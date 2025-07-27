Canon EOS R50 V Debuts in the UAE: Compact Power Designed for Content Creators

Dubai, UAE, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, the UAE’s premier distributor of Canon imaging products, today proudly introduces the Canon EOS R50 V, a cutting-edge mirrorless Canon camera built for today’s video-first generation. Available now in the UAE through National Store and its extensive dealer network, the R50 V empowers creators with compact, cinema-grade video capabilities.

Key Highlights:

Advanced Video for Creators : Record in UHD 4K at 60 fps, or oversampled 4K30 from 6K, with Cinematic Canon Log 3, HDR PQ/HLG, and built-in slow-/fast-motion modes.

: Record in UHD 4K at 60 fps, or oversampled 4K30 from 6K, with Cinematic Canon Log 3, HDR PQ/HLG, and built-in slow-/fast-motion modes. Fast, Reliable Autofocus : Dual Pixel CMOS AF II delivers top-tier subject detection and sharp tracking—face, eye, animal, or vehicle—even in motion.

: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II delivers top-tier subject detection and sharp tracking—face, eye, animal, or vehicle—even in motion. Creator-Friendly Design : Features include a vari-angle touchscreen, front record button, tally lamp, vertical tripod mount, colour filters, and Picture Styles—tailored for solo shooting and social media framing.

: Features include a vari-angle touchscreen, front record button, tally lamp, vertical tripod mount, colour filters, and Picture Styles—tailored for solo shooting and social media framing. Versatile Lens Support : Bundled with the RF‑S 14‑30 mm F4‑6.3 IS STM PZ lens—the first Canon RF‑S lens with built-in power zoom and 5‑stop optical IS—for smooth, cinematic zoom control.

: Bundled with the RF‑S 14‑30 mm F4‑6.3 IS STM PZ lens—the first Canon RF‑S lens with built-in power zoom and 5‑stop optical IS—for smooth, cinematic zoom control. Livestreaming Ready: Connect via USB‑C (UVC/UAC, 4K60p), HDMI, Camera Connect App, or Live Switcher Mobile for professional-grade live broadcasts

The Canon EOS R50 V is now available at National Store LLC and online at https://nationalstore.ae. The camera is offered as a standalone body or as part of a kit bundled with the powerful RF-S 14-30mm lens.

“This is a must-have tool for content creators who want professional-level control without the complexity,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “The Canon EOS R50 V brings high-end video features into a compact and creator-friendly design.”

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Address: JK Group – Marrakesh, 17th St. Umm Ramool, Dubai, UAE

Phone Number: +971 4 353 5365

E-Mail: info@nationalstore.ae

Website: https://nationalstore.ae/