Balaji Wires Launches Automotive Cable Single Core for Enhanced Vehicle Performance!

Mumbai, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — We at Balaji Wires are thrilled to introduce our new automotive cable single core, built to meet the growing demands of modern vehicles. With over two decades of experience in the automotive wire industry, we have always focused on delivering reliable wire solutions that perform well in various automotive applications.

Our automotive cable single core works efficiently even in harsh conditions. It offers excellent resistance to temperature changes, automotive fluids, and mechanical wear. This makes it perfect for under-the-hood applications like ignition systems and battery connections. With the rise of electric vehicles (EV), our new cable is also ideal for electric and hybrid vehicles, and provides a future-proof solution for today’s automotive needs.

“We have always put customer satisfaction and product quality first,” said Arvind Murlidharan, Director at Balaji Extrusions and Cables. “This new automotive cable single core was created with flexibility in mind. It allows manufacturers to build more efficient, durable, cost-effective wiring harnesses. It is the perfect fit for the next generation of vehicles.”

We have ensured our automotive cable single core undergoes thorough testing and quality checks to meet national and international standards. Its design allows easy integration into existing systems, and guarantees safety, performance, and durability.

Our commitment to quality and innovation does not stop with this product. We continuously invest in research and development to explore new materials and manufacturing methods. We are ready to expand our reach in the global automotive market, with the approvals from top automotive OEMs.

Looking ahead, we are excited to strengthen our presence in the electric vehicle market and keep offering top-quality automotive cable single-core solutions.

About Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1998, Balaji Wires has become a leader in providing advanced wire solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable cables for various applications, from our manufacturing units in Daman & Diu and Gujarat. We are working towards reshaping the cable manufacturing industry in India, by emphasizing on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Arvind Murlidharan,

Director, Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt. Ltd.

Email: info@balajiwires.in

Website: https://balajiwires.in/

Phone: +91 8976778884