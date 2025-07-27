Rochester, NY, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz proudly announces that CareSmartz360® is now a registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). As one of North America’s most trusted home care software platforms, this milestone strengthens CareSmartz360’s position as a leader in driving innovation, compliance, and operational excellence in the home care industry.

“We built CareSmartz360 to empower agencies in a rapidly evolving care landscape,” said Manipal Dhariwal, Co-Founder & CEO of CareSmartz. “This trademark is more than a legal achievement—it represents the trust of over 1,000 agencies and our continued commitment to helping them grow.”

Sanjay Agarwal, COO of CareSmartz, added, “Trademarking CareSmartz360® not only protects our brand but also reinforces our vision to scale with purpose and impact.”

From electronic visit verification (EVV) and caregiver mobile apps to real-time scheduling, billing, and advanced analytics, CareSmartz360 is transforming how home care agencies operate, support their staff, and deliver high-quality care.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360® is an AI-powered, all-in-one home care software platform built to streamline operations, boost outcomes, and support growth—from startups to enterprise-level agencies. Trusted by over 1,000 home care providers, CareSmartz360 helps manage every aspect of the agency workflow securely and compliantly.

Learn more at: www.caresmartz360.com

Media Contact:

CareSmartz

1250 Pittsford Victor Road, Ste 310

Pittsford, NY 14534

Phone: +1-844-588-2771

Email: sales@caresmartz360.com