Baker Law Group Brings Criminal Defense Services to Northglenn

Northglenn, CO, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC has expanded its criminal defense offerings to serve individuals in Northglenn and the surrounding North Metro communities. The firm brings a hands-on, strategic defense approach to individuals accused of crimes ranging from DUI to RICO offenses.

“We understand the unique needs of clients in Northglenn and Adams County, and we’re proud to now offer local access to the same high-level legal protection we’re known for across Colorado,” said Jereme Baker.

The firm’s new Northglenn criminal defense services include:

Domestic violence defense

DUI and DWAI defense

Sexual assault defense

RICO and federal conspiracy charges

White collar crime defense (fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.)

(fraud, embezzlement, forgery, etc.) Theft and property crime defense

Assault and aggravated assault defense

Defense against protective and restraining orders

Misdemeanor and felony criminal charges

Pre-charge representation and investigations

Probation violation defense

Expungements and record sealing

Baker Law Group’s attorneys work quickly to investigate facts, challenge evidence, and negotiate favorable outcomes—or fight for a win at trial.

Northglenn residents can contact Baker Law Group at (720) 902-6011 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com for a confidential case review.