Baker Law Group Brings Criminal Defense Services to Northglenn

Posted on 2025-07-27 by in Law // 0 Comments

Northglenn, CO, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC has expanded its criminal defense offerings to serve individuals in Northglenn and the surrounding North Metro communities. The firm brings a hands-on, strategic defense approach to individuals accused of crimes ranging from DUI to RICO offenses.

 

“We understand the unique needs of clients in Northglenn and Adams County, and we’re proud to now offer local access to the same high-level legal protection we’re known for across Colorado,” said Jereme Baker.

 

The firm’s new Northglenn criminal defense services include:

 

 

Baker Law Group’s attorneys work quickly to investigate facts, challenge evidence, and negotiate favorable outcomes—or fight for a win at trial.

 

Northglenn residents can contact Baker Law Group at (720) 902-6011 or visit www.jbakerlawgroup.com for a confidential case review.

