Mulberry Greenhouses Launches Nordic Garden Rooms for Four-Season Outdoor Living

New insulated models offer year-round functionality with elegant design—ideal for studios, home offices, and private retreats.

Atlanta, GA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Mulberry Greenhouses, a leading online retailer of premium greenhouses and outdoor structures, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its Nordic Garden Room collection—purpose-built for customers who want a stylish and insulated space that functions beautifully throughout all four seasons. Designed to transform outdoor areas into warm, inviting retreats, the new Nordic collection blends European craftsmanship with high-performance materials to support a wide range of uses—from creative studios and home offices to entertainment lounges and wellness escapes.

With a rise in demand for backyard upgrades that add both utility and aesthetic value, the launch of the Nordic Garden Rooms answers the call for outdoor structures that are as durable as they are design-forward. Built with double-glazed insulation, pre-assembled aluminum frames, and sleek modern finishes, these garden rooms offer a refined alternative to traditional sheds or seasonal greenhouses.

“We’ve seen an incredible surge in interest from customers looking to extend their living space into the garden—without sacrificing comfort or style,” said a spokesperson for Mulberry Greenhouses. “The Nordic Garden Room collection delivers exactly that. Whether it’s snowing or sweltering outside, these rooms stay functional, beautiful, and built to last. They’re not just an upgrade—they’re a lifestyle transformation.”

The new collection currently includes standout models like the Nordic Melbourne, Nordic Madison, and Nordic Greenwich, all of which are now available on the Mulberry Greenhouses website. Each unit arrives with pre-assembled panels for easier installation and includes modern window design, secure locking doors, and insulated roofs—providing superior climate control and privacy.

Unlike traditional greenhouses or seasonal sheds, the Nordic Garden Room series is designed for full four-season usability. This means customers can comfortably enjoy their outdoor room, whether they’re hosting a dinner party in December or conducting Zoom meetings in July. And thanks to Mulberry Greenhouses’ exclusive partnerships with European manufacturers, the collection upholds stringent standards of weather resistance, energy efficiency, and design integrity.

To celebrate the launch, Mulberry Greenhouses is offering an additional 5% off all Nordic Garden Rooms—plus free shipping. Shoppers can also explore exclusive summer deals in the Today’s Deals section—including $500 off Cross Country Greenhouses and 6% off select Janssens Royal Victorian and Exaco Modern models. These offers reflect the company’s continued commitment to making luxury outdoor living more accessible for customers across Canada and the U.S.

The release of the Nordic Garden Rooms follows Mulberry Greenhouses’ continued expansion into multi-functional outdoor structures. Best known for offering some of the industry’s most reliable backyard greenhouses, the brand has recently diversified its catalogue to include custom greenhouses, Victorian glasshouses, and now fully-insulated Nordic rooms—each curated to meet the diverse needs of homeowners, hobby growers, and modern professionals.

Mulberry Greenhouses encourages customers to explore the full collection of Nordic rooms on their website, where detailed specs, installation resources, and customer support are readily available.

View the full Nordic Garden Room collection here

About Mulberry Greenhouses

Mulberry Greenhouses is a premier destination for top-tier greenhouses, garden structures, and accessories in North America. Specializing in European brands such as Exaco, Riga, and Janssens, the company prides itself on offering durable, elegant solutions for growers, homeowners, and designers. With an emphasis on customization, quality, and customer service, Mulberry Greenhouses helps transform outdoor spaces into functional and inspiring environments.

Contact Details

Phone: 954-736-7403

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com

Website: https://mulberrygreenhouses.com/