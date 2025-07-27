Shreekant Patil Led ESDP on Solar Entrepreneurship Organized by NIESBUD and Hosted by JSS Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — A transformative Entrepreneurial Skill Development Program (ESDP) on Solar Entrepreneurship was successfully held at JSS Nashik  ( — Govt of India), empowering aspiring solar entrepreneurs in the region. The 9-day workshop, which runs from July 22 to July 29, 2025, is organized by IIBF-NIESBUD (National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development), a premier organization under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

Shreekant Patil Led ESDP on Solar Entrepreneurship Organized by NIESBUD and Hosted by JSS Nashik
Shreekant Patil Felicitated by MS Irom Abesana from IIBF — NIESBUD, Noida

Shreekant Patil led the ESDP on Solar Entrepreneurship for aspiring solar entrepreneurs in the Nashik district. Organized by IIBF — NIESBUD and hosted by JSS Nashik, the program focused on key business and government topics.
