RG Fibers Expands Global Footprint as Demand for Recycled Yarn Surges

Panipat-based RG Fibers Private Limited is extending its global presence, supplying GRS-certified recycled yarn to eco-conscious textile manufacturers worldwide.

Panipat, Haryana, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — RG Fibers Private Limited®, a leading name in India’s recycled yarn industry, is taking significant strides toward global sustainability by expanding its reach to international markets. With rising global demand for eco-conscious textile solutions, RG Fibers has positioned itself as a trusted partner for recycled cotton, weaving, and knitting yarns across Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Known for quality and innovation, RG Fibers manufactures 100% recycled yarns made from post-industrial waste, reducing textile landfill and conserving resources. With GRS-certified production processes, the company meets global standards in environmental responsibility and product traceability.

“Our international expansion is a response to the growing need for sustainable textiles across borders,” said Mr. Rajiv Garg, Chairman and Founder of The Rajiv Group. “We’re proud to supply high-performance, recycled yarns that contribute to circular economies and greener production lines.”

The company’s Recycled Cotton Yarn continues to gain traction among global garment and home textile producers for its durability and softness. Meanwhile, Recycled Weaving Yarn and Recycled Knitting Yarn are now trusted by international mills for their reliability and weaving/knitting efficiency.

RG Fibers’ customer-first approach, timely deliveries, and competitive pricing make it a preferred choice for global buyers committed to reducing their carbon footprint. With continued investment in innovation and eco-conscious infrastructure, RG Fibers aims to be a key player in the global sustainable textile revolution.

Contact Information:

Unit No. 4, SHIV NAGAR, Krishanpura, Panipat, Haryana – 132103 India

Contact Number: +91 9812209091

Website: https://www.rgfibers.in