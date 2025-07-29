Biostimulants Market 2030: Regional Growth Insights

The global biostimulants market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 4.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is driven by increasing demand across various applications, including seed treatment, soil enhancement, and foliar treatment.

Biostimulants are organically derived fertilizers designed to enhance plant nutrition, growth, and yield. They support plant development from seed germination through to maturity by stimulating growth processes. These fertilizers promote the activity of beneficial soil microbes, facilitating nutrient transfer, assimilation, and improving soil health.

By enhancing the microflora in soil, biostimulants boost nutrient uptake efficiency in plants. They also increase antioxidant activity, helping plants resist environmental stress and diseases. The hormones within biostimulants encourage root growth and cell expansion, contributing to overall plant vigor and health. Made from natural, environmentally friendly, and biodegradable materials, these products are increasingly popular in organic farming.

Organic foods, known for containing essential nutrients without harmful toxins, have seen growing demand recently due to their nutritional benefits, reduced pesticide use, and sustainability. The rising adoption of organic farming, particularly in developing economies, is expected to further drive the demand for biostimulants in the coming years.

Order a free sample PDF of the Biostimulants Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Insights:

Europe led the market in 2022, accounting for over 37.0% of total revenue.

Acid-based biostimulants dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share exceeding 48.0%.

Row crops and cereals represented the largest crop segment in 2022, contributing more than 61.0% of the market revenue.

Foliar treatment was the leading application segment in 2022, holding a revenue share of over 79%.

Market Figures:

Market size in 2022: USD 2.6 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 4.6 billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.4%

Europe remains the largest regional market as of 2022

Competitive Landscape:

The biostimulants market is relatively young compared to other agrochemical sectors and is characterized by innovation and market expansion efforts. Leading companies in this space include:

Isagro Group

BASF SE

Biolchim S.P.A.

Sapec Agro S.A.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Valagro SpA

Italpollina SAP

Koppert B.V.

Biostadt India Limited

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global biostimulants market is poised for significant growth, propelled by the increasing shift toward sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices. With their ability to enhance plant health and soil fertility naturally, biostimulants are gaining traction among farmers worldwide. Europe currently leads the market, but growing demand in developing regions is expected to contribute to further expansion. Innovation and the introduction of new products will continue to drive competition and market penetration in this emerging industry.