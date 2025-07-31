Decision Intelligence Market 2030: The Future of Customer Experience

Global Decision Intelligence Market Overview

The global decision intelligence market was valued at USD 15.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36.34 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2025 to 2030. Decision intelligence is a rapidly emerging domain that enhances organizational decision-making by integrating technology, structured methodologies, and human expertise.

This discipline empowers organizations to drive meaningful business results by embedding advanced analytics directly into decision-making and operational workflows. A key growth driver includes rising investments in AI and IoT technologies, alongside continuous improvements in big data capabilities that help generate actionable business intelligence.

These innovations allow organizations to offer more tailored products and services, contributing to the market’s growth. For example, in April 2025, Aera Technology, a leading decision intelligence provider, reported that its platform helped enterprises achieve up to 20% improvement in inventory management performance. Through the Aera Decision Cloud and modular Aera Skills, businesses can respond dynamically to real-time supply and demand fluctuations using AI-generated, automated recommendations.

Decision intelligence leverages artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and business intelligence (BI) tools to align data-driven strategies with forward-thinking leadership. It allows organizations to unlock value from their technology investments by enabling data-informed decisions that drive measurable returns. These tools are especially useful for users without deep coding expertise, offering intuitive interfaces for creating interactive BI applications and analytics-driven automation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global decision intelligence market in 2024, capturing over 45% of total revenue.

The U.S. market experienced notable expansion in 2024.

The solutions segment represented over 73% of the global market by component in 2024.

The cloud deployment model accounted for the largest share of market revenue in 2024.

Large enterprises held the dominant market share by enterprise size in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 15.22 Billion

: USD 15.22 Billion 2030 Projected Size : USD 36.34 Billion

: USD 36.34 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 15.4%

: 15.4% Largest Regional Market (2024) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Players and Company Insights

Major players in the decision intelligence space include Board International, Domo, Inc., and Google LLC:

Domo, Inc. is a U.S.-based cloud software company offering BI and data visualization tools. Its platform integrates data from multiple sources, enabling real-time analytics powered by AI and machine learning. It supports the development of low-code applications for automated decision-making and dynamic analytics.

Board International delivers an all-in-one decision-making platform that integrates BI, performance management, and advanced analytics. It supports scenario modeling, forecasting, and decision automation through AI and machine learning.

Other Key Companies:

H2O.ai

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation)

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

Provenir

Pyramid Analytics BV

Conclusion

The decision intelligence market is poised for robust growth, fueled by the convergence of AI, IoT, big data, and automation technologies. As organizations seek smarter ways to make real-time, data-driven decisions, the adoption of decision intelligence platforms is accelerating. With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the global landscape presents significant opportunities for both established tech leaders and innovative newcomers. As demand increases, decision intelligence will continue to transform how businesses operate, offering scalable, efficient, and informed decision-making capabilities across industries.

