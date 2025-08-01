Recycled Polyester Market Shapes the Future of Home and Fashion Textiles

The global recycled polyester market, valued at an estimated $15.52 billion in 2024, is set for significant expansion. The market is projected to reach $26.18 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.25% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is a direct result of industries increasingly embracing sustainability and circular economy principles.

Recycled polyester, or rPET, is primarily produced from post-consumer PET plastic bottles and other industrial waste. Its widespread use in sectors such as textiles, packaging, and the automotive industry is driven by its ability to reduce the reliance on virgin petroleum-based materials, lower carbon emissions, and decrease plastic waste. This makes it a preferred material for environmentally conscious production.

The market’s primary growth driver is the surging demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. As public awareness of plastic pollution and carbon emissions grows, both consumers and manufacturers are shifting toward recycled alternatives to reduce their ecological footprint.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market, holding a 47.78% revenue share. This is attributed to its large-scale PET recycling capacity and a robust textile manufacturing industry.

Leading Product Segment: The cotton spinning material segment was the largest in terms of revenue, accounting for a 42.33% market share.

Primary Application: The apparel segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.32%, driven by global fashion brands' commitments to sustainability.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 15.52 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.18 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 9.25%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global recycled polyester industry is moderately consolidated, with a number of key players holding significant market shares. These companies include Indorama Ventures, Unifi Inc., Far Eastern New Century, and Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre. Their competitive advantage stems from vertically integrated operations, extensive global supply chains, and strategic partnerships with major textile brands. The market is becoming more competitive as new players, particularly in Asia, enter the market to capitalize on the increasing global demand for sustainable materials.

Key Players

Indorama Ventures

Far Eastern New Century

Unifi Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Alpek Polyester

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Co., Ltd.

Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Bottloop

Margasa Group

Conclusion

The global recycled polyester market is witnessing robust growth as industries prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility. Increasing demand for eco-friendly materials, coupled with rising consumer awareness of plastic waste and carbon emissions, is fueling market expansion. Recycled polyester’s versatility across textiles, packaging, and automotive sectors further amplifies its appeal. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to its advanced recycling infrastructure and strong textile industry. With key players investing in innovation and circular practices, the market is poised for continued transformation and global adoption.