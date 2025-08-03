A New Milestone for SharpEagle Technology’s AI Excellence

Middlesex, UK, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — SharpEagle Technology is proud to announce its shortlisting in the “Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year” category at the prestigious 2025 Digital Technology Leaders Awards, organized by Computing.

This recognition highlights SharpEagle’s outstanding achievements in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions. Competing alongside top organizations, SharpEagle has earned its place among the industry’s most forward-thinking technology leaders.

“We are immensely proud to be recognised among such distinguished innovators,” said the CEO of SharpEagle Technology. “Our AI-driven solutions are designed to solve real-world challenges, enhancing safety, efficiency, and intelligent decision-making across critical industries. This nomination is a testament to our team’s dedication and vision.”

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards celebrate excellence across digital innovation, project execution, and technological transformation. The “Machine Learning/AI Project of the Year” category specifically recognizes projects that demonstrate advanced AI integration, tangible business or social outcomes, and scalable, sustainable innovation.

SharpEagle’s recognized project showcases the powerful use of AI in improving industrial safety, enabling predictive analysis, automating processes, and optimising performance in high-risk environments such as logistics, oil & gas, and manufacturing. SharpEagle’s AI-powered Forklift CCTV Solutions combine real-time monitoring with intelligent analytics to enhance warehouse safety, reduce accidents, and optimize operational efficiency.

About SharpEagle Technology
SharpEagle Technology is a global leader in AI-powered safety and surveillance solutions. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Europe, and the UK, SharpEagle specializes in explosion-proof cameras, forklift safety systems, and advanced monitoring technologies tailored for hazardous and industrial environments. The company is committed to delivering innovation that saves lives, protects assets, and drives operational efficiency.

 

