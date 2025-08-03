Bluebird Solar Expands Production Capacity to 2.5 GW with Smart Automation Rollout by October 2025

Greater Noida, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebird Solar, one of India’s leading solar PV module manufacturers, proudly announces a major expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. The company is set to scale up its annual production capacity to 2.5 GW by October 2025, powered by the rollout of state of the art smart automation technologies.

This strategic move reinforces Bluebird Solar’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, aligning with India’s ambitious renewable energy targets and the growing global demand for high-efficiency solar solutions. The upgraded facility will integrate advanced robotics, AI-driven quality control, and smart manufacturing systems to streamline production, improve consistency, and reduce turnaround time.

“The 2.5 GW expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to become a globally recognized solar module manufacturer,” said Mr. Akshay Mittal, Managing Director of Bluebird Solar. “With automation at the core of our manufacturing, we aim to deliver superior-quality solar modules with faster lead times and improved cost-efficiency for utility, commercial, and residential projects.”

The new automation-enabled line will be capable of manufacturing Mono PERC, Bifacial, and cutting-edge N-Type TOPCon solar modules, further strengthening Bluebird Solar’s portfolio for both DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) and non-DCR markets. This expansion not only supports the Indian government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and other clean energy initiatives but also boosts the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem.

The company’s increased capacity will create over 300 new direct and indirect jobs, contributing to regional economic development and India’s mission of becoming Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in renewable energy manufacturing.

About Bluebird Solar:

Bluebird Solar is a pioneer in India’s renewable energy sector, offering a wide range of high-performance solar PV modules and turnkey EPC solutions. With a legacy of over 40 years in the power industry, Bluebird Solar is known for its commitment to quality, customer service, and technological innovation.