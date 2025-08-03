Flytest – Agentic AI-Powered Software Testing Platform

Bengaluru, India, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Flytest.ai is proud to announce the alpha launch of its new software testing platform, fundamentally changing how teams approach quality assurance. At its core is a pioneering agentic AI that operates with a high degree of autonomy, moving beyond simple automation to truly understand and proactively test web applications.

This isn’t just about recording clicks or eliminating code. Flytest’s agentic AI acts as an intelligent, self-guiding entity within your application. It learns user flows, identifies critical paths, and autonomously generates and executes test scenarios to uncover issues that might otherwise remain hidden. This proactive intelligence dramatically reduces the manual effort and time typically consumed by traditional testing methods.

“We believe the future of QA lies in intelligent systems that can think and act for themselves,” says a spokesperson for Flytest.ai. “Our agentic AI is designed to be a tireless, smart tester that actively works to secure your application’s quality, allowing your team to focus on innovation.”

Accessible Innovation for Every Team

Upon its alpha release, Flytest.ai delivers powerful web testing capabilities, leveraging this advanced AI to ensure the reliability and performance of your online presence. To empower innovation across the board, Flytest.ai is making its platform free forever for small teams. This commitment ensures that even the leanest operations can access cutting-edge AI testing without financial barriers.

For larger enterprises with unique operational demands and comprehensive testing requirements, Flytest.ai offers custom pricing plans, providing tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate and scale.

Looking ahead, the evolution of Flytest.ai continues with the active development of mobile testing capabilities. This expansion will extend the intelligent, agentic AI approach to encompass mobile applications, creating a unified and smart testing ecosystem across all platforms.

Flytest.ai invites forward-thinking teams to experience how truly autonomous AI can transform their software quality initiatives.