Lift & Shift Movers Completes Over 50 Moves in Just Two Months of Opening Cromwell Branch

Tauranga, New Zealand, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Lift & Shift Movers established their operations in Cromwell a few months ago. Since then, they have assisted with over 50 moves. These include families moving into new homes and local businesses relocating offices. The company has rapidly established itself within the community, earning residents’ admiration for their punctuality and thorough services. Consequently, their support makes the moving process significantly easier.

An Auspicious Beginning in Cromwell

Since opening its doors in May 2025, the Cromwell team has hit the ground running—helping dozens of households and businesses relocate with efficiency and care. Whether moving across town or to a new city, clients have embraced the team’s friendly approach and professional standards.

They’re incredibly grateful for the warm welcome from the Cromwell community. Honestly, they didn’t expect to hit 50 moves this quickly, but it’s clear that folks around here really just want movers who show up on time and don’t mess around.

Customer-Focused, Locally Driven

Each move completed by Lift & Shift Movers in Cromwell has been backed by the company’s trademark attention to detail, punctuality, and stress-free service model. From full-house relocations to small office moves, the team has earned consistently high feedback for its professionalism and care.

Expanding Footprint While Maintaining Quality

Lift & Shift Movers continues to grow throughout New Zealand, while ensuring that local branches like Cromwell retain a close connection with their communities. The company’s strong start in Cromwell reinforces its position as a reliable moving company for those looking for both local and long-distance relocation services.

The Cromwell team has already added additional trucks to meet rising demand and is actively hiring local movers to support continued growth.

Looking Ahead

With its Cromwell branch now firmly established, Lift & Shift Movers is committed to further investment in the region and continuing to raise the bar for what customers should expect from a moving company.

For more information or to book a move, visit https://www.liftandshiftmovers.co.nz.

About Lift and Shift Movers:

Lift And Shift Movers Limited is a premier moving company in Tauranga, New Zealand. Specialising in residential and office relocations, the company is known for its exceptional service, high-quality packing materials, and extensive reach across New Zealand. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a reputation for reliability, Lift and Shift Movers Limited is dedicated to making every move a smooth and stress-free experience.