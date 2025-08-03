From Houston Roots to Statewide Reach – Collectors Firearms Opens in Dallas on 50th Anniversary

Dallas, TX, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Collectors Firearms, one of the world’s largest and most diverse firearm retailers, is commemorating its 50th year in business with the opening of a new location in Dallas, Texas. This marks the third retail expansion for the Houston-based company, reinforcing its long-standing role in the firearms industry and deepening its presence across the state.

Founded in 1975, Collectors Firearms began as a modest 600-square-foot store formed by four friends with a shared interest in collecting and trading firearms. Over the decades, the company has grown into a respected institution in the industry, offering an expansive inventory of over 12,000 firearms spanning several centuries—from antique flintlocks to modern tactical weapons.

The company’s newest location, situated at 5304 Alpha Road in Dallas, follows the successful 2022 opening of its Austin branch, located inside The Range at Austin. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving the needs of collectors, historians, and licensed firearm owners throughout Texas.

Collectors Firearms has undergone multiple phases of development, including its relocation to a 12,000-square-foot space in Houston in 1994 and its move in 2020 to a standalone building at 7626 Westheimer Road. The transition of leadership from founder Mike Clark to his nephew, Danny Clark, marked another pivotal chapter in the company’s evolution. Danny Clark has overseen the most recent expansions while maintaining the company’s core focus on historical preservation and comprehensive inventory.

Collectors Firearms is widely known for its breadth of offerings, which include antique and modern firearms, edged weapons, militaria, and other historical collectibles. Its staff brings deep subject matter expertise, supporting customers in identifying and acquiring unique and historically significant items.

About Collectors Firearms: Collectors Firearms, founded in 1975 in Houston, Texas, operates locations in Houston, Austin, and Dallas. With over 12,000 items in stock, the company offers one of the nation’s largest inventories of antique and modern firearms, edged weapons, militaria, and related collectibles, supported by knowledgeable, specialized staff.

Address: 7626 Westheimer @ Voss

City: Houston

State: Texas

Zip code: 77063

Phone number: (713) 781-1960

Website : https://collectorsfirearms.com/