C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025: Asia’s Leading Display and Touch Panel Expo Returns to Shenzhen, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Technologies and Industry Trends

Shenzhen, China, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025, Asia’s premier B2B expo for display panel and touch panel technologies, will take place from October 28 to 30, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Halls 10, 12, and 14).

The event will bring together over 3,500 global exhibitors and brands across the entire touch and display supply chain, including materials, manufacturing equipment, components, testing technologies, and finished products. As a highly efficient one-stop sourcing platform, the expo enables buyers to connect with targeted suppliers at low cost and high value.

Famous global brands like BOE, TCL, CVTE, and SKYWORTH are going to showcase their new products and ready to exchange their innovative ideas with international professionals at the event.

Six featured zones will highlight the industry’s most dynamic sectors and innovations:

Mini/Micro LED & Micro OLED Zone

Automotive Display & Smart Cockpit Zone

PLP Panel-Level Packaging & TGV Technology Zone

AI + Display Innovation Zone

OLED Flexible & Foldable Display Zone

E-Paper Display Zone

Each zone features not only cutting-edge products, but also live demonstrations and application showcases, empowering engineers, R&D teams, and procurement professionals to make informed and future-oriented sourcing decisions.

The expo will also host 100+ conferences and onsite activities, gathering over 8,000 professionals, KOLs, and senior executives to explore key industry challenges, R&D advancements, and large-scale manufacturing breakthroughs. It’s a unique opportunity to stay ahead of market trends while building lasting partnerships.

Maicon Dietze De Albuquerque, CEO of PLAYTIX Brazil, dedicated to interactive technologies market, praised the event: “We were highly impressed by the scale and organization of the event, which allowed us to connect with industry leaders, explore cutting edge innovations, and establish meaningful business partnerships. We would be delighted to participate and engage in it again in the future.”

C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025 will run concurrently with FILM & TAPE EXPO, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, NEPCON ASIA, SMART FACTORY & AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY SHOW and ES SHOW—creating one of Asia’s largest cross-sector technology sourcing platforms. With a single registration, visitors can access all co-located shows and gain deep insights into the synergies of functional film, adhesive tapes, display technology, smart manufacturing, electronics, and automotive innovation.

Register to secure a place at these six expos: Get Your Pass Now

(Online registration is free, while onsite registration should be paid 15USD)

For more information, visit https://www.quanchu.com.cn/en-gb.html