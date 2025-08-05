Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Grows with Advancing Drug Therapies

The global myasthenia gravis treatment market size was estimated at USD 2.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing adoption of immunotherapies, approval of innovative drugs, the emergence of biologics, and heightened awareness of rare diseases.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic, progressive, and rare neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness affecting the head, limbs, spine, eyes, and respiratory system. This autoimmune condition involves the production of antibodies targeting the acetylcholine receptor (AChR), disrupting the normal transmission of nerve impulses to muscles.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), myasthenia gravis affects approximately 14–40 individuals per 100,000 in the U.S. The apparent rise in MG cases over the past few decades is primarily attributed to improved diagnostics and a global increase in autoimmune disorders.

Epidemiologically, the disease affects women more frequently than men, typically emerging in women in their 20s or 30s and in men in their 50s or 60s. Although no definitive cure exists, current treatments, including medication and surgical interventions, can effectively manage symptoms.

Recent research efforts are directed toward a better understanding of the underlying autoimmune mechanisms of MG and enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic options. There’s also a notable shift in research from broadly suppressing the immune system to rebalancing it. Moreover, scientists are exploring the function of the neuromuscular junction (NMJ) with the aim of enhancing its performance irrespective of immune system disruptions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of over 50% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Monoclonal antibodies, by treatment type, accounted for more than 60% market share in 2022 and are projected to remain dominant.

Hospitals, by end-use, held the largest share at around 55% in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a promising CAGR of 9.0% through 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.01 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.26 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 9.0%

Largest Market (2022): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma dominate the market, supported by the strong performance of key products like Soliris and Prograf. However, generic competition poses a significant threat to growth, owing to patent expirations and the availability of cost-effective alternatives.

To maintain a competitive edge, companies are expanding into emerging markets, investing in novel drug development, increasing awareness, and forming strategic collaborations. For example, in April 2022, AstraZeneca secured FDA approval for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) for treating generalized MG. Similarly, in December 2021, Vyvgart (efgartigimod) was approved by the FDA as a new therapy for AChR antibody-positive generalized MG patients.

Key Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Companies:

Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

Grifols SA

Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Plc.

Novartis

Pfizer, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Shire plc

Conclusion

The myasthenia gravis treatment market is witnessing substantial growth driven by advancements in immunotherapies, the emergence of biologics, and supportive regulatory approvals. With continued research into disease mechanisms and targeted treatments, the landscape is evolving rapidly. While generic competition may challenge branded therapies, strategic developments and increasing global awareness are expected to sustain robust market expansion through 2030.