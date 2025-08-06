Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market 2030: The Impact of COVID-19 on Testing

Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Overview

The global urinary tract infection (UTI) testing market was valued at USD 602.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 812.0 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing incidence of urinary tract infections worldwide.

UTIs are a prevalent health issue, especially among women. Research indicates that one in five adult women will experience a UTI at some point in their lives. In the United States, approximately 25% to 40% of women aged 20-40 have had a UTI. Each year, over 6 million UTI patients visit healthcare providers in the U.S., with about 20% of these visits occurring in emergency departments. Women are more susceptible to UTIs than men, with infection rates rising as women age. Postmenopausal women face a higher risk due to factors such as changes in vaginal flora, which create an environment conducive to pathogen growth. According to a 2022 study in Cell Reports Medicine, nearly 50% of UTIs in postmenopausal women become recurrent, often persisting for years and adversely affecting physical and mental well-being. Untreated or unsuccessfully treated UTIs can escalate to life-threatening conditions like urosepsis.

The market is also benefiting from technological advancements, including portable handheld diagnostic devices and at-home sample collection and self-testing kits. For example, in May 2020, Healthy.io Ltd. launched a home test kit in the UK. Point-of-care (PoC) testing is expected to be a significant growth area, encouraging increased investment by market participants. Researchers are developing innovative diagnostic products anticipated to enter the market soon; for instance, in January 2020, engineers at the University of Bath created a smartphone-based test capable of detecting E. coli in urine samples within 25 minutes.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market, with a decline in UTI testing in hospitals and clinics during the early phases. The global market began recovering after the second quarter of 2021 as pandemic restrictions eased.

One challenge facing the market is the risk of false results in UTI testing. According to a research article published by CUTIC, rapid or dipstick tests can yield false-positive results in about 20% of cases, affecting the reliability of these methods and potentially slowing market growth. While advanced automated systems also occasionally produce false results, their error rate is comparatively lower.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape & Company Activities

Leading companies in the UTI testing market are enhancing their market position through new product launches, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and other growth initiatives. Examples include:

In December 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the TrueMark Infectious Disease Research Panels , designed for rapid and accurate detection of pathogens responsible for gastrointestinal, respiratory, urinary, vaginal, and sexually transmitted infections.

introduced the , designed for rapid and accurate detection of pathogens responsible for gastrointestinal, respiratory, urinary, vaginal, and sexually transmitted infections. In September 2022, Sysmex Corporation launched the UF-1500 , a fully automated urine particle analyzer to aid urine sediment testing.

launched the , a fully automated urine particle analyzer to aid urine sediment testing. In May 2022, Vela Diagnostics unveiled the AMR PCR Test along with PathoKey MP UTI ID , enabling detection of UTI pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes.

unveiled the along with , enabling detection of UTI pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes. In December 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) acquired Scanwell Health Inc. , a developer of smartphone-assisted at-home medical test kits.

acquired , a developer of smartphone-assisted at-home medical test kits. In July 2020, Uqora, Inc. (a Pharmavite, LLC company) launched a UTI diagnostic and management kit featuring the rapid diagnostic device Clarify , suitable for PoC and homecare environments.

(a Pharmavite, LLC company) launched a UTI diagnostic and management kit featuring the rapid diagnostic device , suitable for PoC and homecare environments. Healthy.io Ltd. also released a urinary tract infection rapid home test kit in the UK in May 2020.

Leading Urinary Tract Infection Testing Companies

QIAGEN

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BIOMÉRIEUX

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Conclusion

The global urinary tract infection testing market is projected to experience steady growth through 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of UTIs, particularly among women and aging populations. Technological advancements such as at-home testing kits and rapid point-of-care diagnostics, alongside rising healthcare awareness, are accelerating market adoption. Despite challenges such as false-positive test results, ongoing innovations and strategic activities by key players are expected to sustain market expansion. Geographically, North America remains the largest market, while the Asia Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities. As the demand for convenient, accurate, and timely UTI diagnosis increases, investment in novel diagnostic technologies will be critical to market growth and improved patient outcomes.

