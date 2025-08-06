Neurosurgical Instruments Market Gains Momentum with Rising Brain Surgeries

The global neurosurgical instruments market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by continuous advancements in neurosurgical technologies and the increasing global prevalence of neurological disorders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 3 billion individuals worldwide were affected by neurological conditions in 2021, reflecting a growing healthcare burden. The prevalence of such conditions has risen by approximately 18% since 1990, further emphasizing the need for precision instruments in neurological treatment. Tools like scalpels and scissors are being refined with precision engineering, facilitating minimally invasive surgical techniques and improving outcomes, which is increasing their adoption across neurosurgical practices.

In particular, the rising incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and epilepsy has boosted demand for sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic devices. As reported by the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2024, 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and above were living with Alzheimer’s disease — roughly 1 in 9 older adults. This figure is expected to nearly double, reaching 13 million by 2050. Notably, Alzheimer’s was the fifth leading cause of death among the senior population in 2021, further highlighting the importance of advanced neurosurgical tools in managing such diseases.

Technological innovation continues to shape the landscape of neurosurgical procedures. In April 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc. introduced two new retractor systems — the Fathom Pedicle-Based Retractor System and the Lattus Lateral Access System — designed to support minimally invasive spine surgeries. These innovations aim to enhance visualization and workflow efficiency, contributing to greater surgical precision and improved patient care. Such advancements are expected to significantly drive product adoption and market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Neurosurgical Instruments Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The U.S. remained the dominant contributor within the North American market.

Product-wise, tissue handling and manipulation instruments led with a 27.95% revenue share in 2024.

End-use-wise, hospitals dominated the market, representing 66.17% of the revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 1.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.62 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.0%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Neurosurgical Instruments Company Insights:

Prominent companies driving innovation and growth in the neurosurgical instruments market include Aesculap, Inc. – a B. Braun company; BOSS Instruments Ltd.; adeor medical AG; Rebstock Instruments GmbH; KLS Martin Group; Medline Industries, LP; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Acumed LLC (a Colson Medical company); evonos GmbH & Co. KG; and Anatomics Pty Ltd. These firms are actively introducing new products, expanding portfolios, and strengthening global market presence through participation in international events and conferences.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The neurosurgical instruments market is witnessing steady expansion fueled by the increasing burden of neurological disorders, advancements in surgical technologies, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. As the global population ages and neurodegenerative diseases become more prevalent, the demand for precise, efficient, and innovative neurosurgical tools is expected to grow. Coupled with continued product development by key market players, the sector is poised for sustained growth and transformation over the forecast period.