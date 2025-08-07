Operational Technology Market Driven by Industrial Automation Surge

The global operational technology market size was valued at USD 210.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 364.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. The Operational Technology (OT) industry plays a critical role in managing essential infrastructure such as power grids, water treatment facilities, and manufacturing plants, which is fueling its rapid growth.

The market expansion is largely driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, which integrates advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and big data analytics. These technologies require real-time data collection and analysis, a core capability of OT systems. Additionally, the increasing focus on industrial automation to improve efficiency and ensure workplace safety is accelerating the demand for OT solutions.

As industrial control systems become increasingly complex, there is a rising need for secure and reliable OT systems to maintain operational continuity and prevent disruptions. For example, in July 2023, Stellar Cyber introduced XDR for OT environments, an enhancement to its Open XDR Platform. This feature enables organizations to detect, analyze, and respond to threats across IT and OT networks through OT-specific threat detection rules, visibility into OT devices, and automated as well as manual remediation actions. Such innovations are crucial for protecting interconnected IT and OT ecosystems from evolving cyber threats.

The increasing integration of digital technologies in industrial processes has intensified the demand for OT security solutions. These solutions safeguard industrial control systems from unauthorized access and potential damage. As OT systems become more connected with IT networks, the threat landscape grows more sophisticated, making OT security essential for preventing cyberattacks and ensuring the reliability of critical operations like power generation, manufacturing, and water treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted the OT market by accelerating the need for remote monitoring and control systems. Organizations adopted remote solutions to monitor OT systems globally, increasing reliance on digital transformation. Furthermore, heightened awareness about OT security during the pandemic resulted in greater investments in cybersecurity measures.

Order a free sample PDF of the Operational Technology Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the OT market in 2024, accounting for over 36% revenue share.

The U.S. OT market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By component, the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) segment held the largest share in 2024, contributing over 33% of global revenue.

By connectivity, the wired segment led the market in 2024.

By deployment, on-premises solutions dominated the OT industry in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 210.06 Billion

2030 Projected Size: USD 364.74 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Players in Operational Technology

Leading companies shaping the OT industry include:

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

ABB is a global technology leader focusing on electrification, robotics, and automation. Through partnerships like the one with Nozomi Networks, ABB integrates advanced OT and IoT security solutions for energy and process industries.

Honeywell International Inc. is a key player in industrial automation, offering solutions like Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+, which ensures continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection for OT environments.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The operational technology market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by digital transformation, Industry 4.0 adoption, and the increasing need for cybersecurity. With the convergence of IT and OT systems, companies must prioritize automation, predictive maintenance, and advanced security measures to remain competitive. As industrial processes become more complex and interconnected, OT will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring operational efficiency, resilience, and safety, shaping the future of modern industry.