Organic Tea Market Grows With Rising Demand for Natural Beverages

The global organic tea market size was estimated at USD 704.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,770.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic tea, such as its rich antioxidant content and absence of harmful chemicals, is a major growth driver.

The rising focus on health and wellness and the preference for natural and organic products are significantly contributing to market demand. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination toward healthy beverages is expected to further boost market growth.

The expanding middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies, coupled with rising disposable incomes and an inclination toward premium products, is accelerating market expansion. The cultural significance of tea in various regions, combined with the introduction of innovative flavors and blends, is attracting a diverse consumer base. Furthermore, the increasing availability of organic tea through retail channels and e-commerce platforms is enhancing its accessibility and driving sales.

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly adopting low-caffeine products, which has strongly influenced market trends. Decaffeinated organic tea, which contains less than 2.5% caffeine, is becoming particularly popular among individuals dealing with sleep-related issues. Over recent years, several manufacturers have launched decaffeinated organic tea variants to cater to this growing demand. For example, Twining and Company Limited, a U.K.-based tea company, offers decaffeinated green tea bags that deliver a smooth and well-balanced flavor profile.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the organic tea market with the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2024.

The U.S. organic tea market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By product, Camellia sinensis held the largest share at 76.0% in 2024.

By taste, the plain taste segment dominated the market in 2024.

By form, leaf & powder products accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 704.7 Million

2030 Projected Size: USD 1,770.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.6%

Largest Market: Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Region: North America

Key Organic Tea Company Insights

Several leading companies are shaping the organic tea market, including:

Davidson’s Organics – Offers a wide range of organic teas, herbs, and spices sourced directly from small tea producers and disenfranchised farmers, ensuring high quality and fair trade practices. The company is committed to sustainability and eco-responsibility, providing freshly picked “direct-from-garden” teas that capture authentic flavors.

Little Red Cup Tea Co. – A family-owned U.S.-based company specializing in traditional Chinese loose-leaf teas that are USDA-certified organic and Fair Trade certified.

Conclusion

The organic tea market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness about health benefits, a rising preference for natural products, and the expanding availability of organic options across retail and online channels. Emerging trends such as decaffeinated variants and innovative flavors are further expanding the consumer base. With strong growth expected in both developed and emerging markets, and increasing adoption of sustainable practices by manufacturers, the organic tea industry is well-positioned to remain a major segment within the global beverage market over the coming years.