Vaccine Delivery Devices Market 2030: Pioneering Research and Development

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Overview

The global vaccine delivery devices market was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030. Key products in this market include syringes, jet injectors, and microneedles, each developed to support efficient, safe, and minimally invasive vaccine administration.

Market growth is fueled by expanding global immunization programs, the development of novel vaccines, increased research in vaccine technologies, government campaigns and investments, and rising public awareness. Global health organizations and pharmaceutical companies, often in partnership with governments, are focusing on addressing challenges such as vaccine supply chain disruptions and ensuring effective delivery to all populations.

In January 2022, UNICEF, Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership (CoVDP) to urgently accelerate vaccine distribution. The initiative targeted 34 countries with vaccination coverage below 10%, while providing operational support to 92 countries overall. This has contributed significantly to vaccine accessibility in underserved regions.

The increased prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis A and B, meningitis, and influenza, along with the global rollout and ongoing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses, has further supported market growth. The pandemic, overall, had a positive impact on the market, highlighting the critical role of efficient vaccine delivery devices.

Continued research funding and investment are also key drivers. For example, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Infection and Immunity has supported multiple initiatives, including:

USD 1 million annually for hepatitis C research,

USD 45.7 million through partnerships for pandemic influenza research, and

USD 22.5 million toward the CIHR HIV/AIDS Research Initiative.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global vaccine delivery devices market with a 32.0% revenue share in 2024. Growth in this region is attributed to increasing immunization coverage, robust R&D investment, and high prevalence of infectious diseases.

The United States held a significant portion of the North American market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive vaccination programs.

By Device Type :

The syringes segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 87.1% of total revenue. Syringes remain the most widely used delivery method due to their low cost, simplicity, and effectiveness, especially in mass immunization campaigns.

By Route of Administration:

The intradermal segment held the largest revenue share of 62.9% in 2024. Its growing adoption is driven by advantages such as dose sparing, enhanced safety, and broader vaccine accessibility, particularly relevant during supply constraints.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 7.4 Billion

: USD 7.4 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 11.5 Billion

: USD 11.5 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 7.6%

: 7.6% North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Company Insights

Major players are prioritizing R&D investment, product innovation, and strategic acquisitions to expand their market share.

For instance, in August 2021, the Serum Institute of India acquired a 50% stake in Schott Kaisha, a pharmaceutical packaging firm, forming a joint venture with Germany-based SCHOTT AG. This move aimed to strengthen vaccine delivery infrastructure.

Additionally, in March 2022, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) initiated clinical trials of three experimental HIV vaccines using mRNA technology—the same platform used in several COVID-19 vaccines—demonstrating continued investment in vaccine innovation.

Key Vaccine Delivery Devices Companies

The following are the leading companies shaping the global vaccine delivery devices market:

Becton Dickinson & Company

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

PharmaJet

Vaxxas

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Corium International, Inc.

3M

Conclusion

The vaccine delivery devices market is experiencing sustained growth driven by increasing global immunization efforts, technological advancements, and the development of new vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated investment and innovation in this field, while ongoing demand for routine and booster vaccinations continues to support market expansion.

With North America maintaining its leadership and regions such as Asia-Pacific expected to witness rapid growth, the industry presents numerous opportunities for both established players and emerging entrants. Public-private partnerships, strategic investments, and innovations in delivery technology—especially minimally invasive and needle-free solutions—will be critical in addressing future healthcare needs and achieving global vaccination targets.