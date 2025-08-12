Pneumatic Components Market Emerging Trends Across BRICS Nations

The global pneumatic components market size was valued at USD 19.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.02 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of pneumatic solutions across diverse sectors, including automotive, food and beverage, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

Pneumatic components such as valves, actuators, cylinders, and filters deliver cost-effective, durable, and low-maintenance options for automation and process control. The ongoing shift toward Industry 4.0, coupled with a heightened focus on operational efficiency, is driving manufacturers to increasingly deploy pneumatic systems for their proven reliability and performance in high-speed operations.

The market is also experiencing notable advancements through the integration of smart technologies. Key developments include intelligent pneumatic systems equipped with embedded sensors for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. IoT-enabled pneumatic components can now relay data on system health, pressure levels, and efficiency to centralized control systems. Additionally, manufacturers are emphasizing energy-efficient designs and compact, modular components that provide greater flexibility while reducing air consumption. These innovations not only enhance system performance but also support the global shift toward sustainable manufacturing practices.

Key Market Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of approximately 34.9%.

The U.S. emerged as the leading market within North America.

By product type, the valves segment represented the largest revenue share of 39.9% in 2024.

By end-use, the industrial manufacturing segment led the market with a 33.8% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 19.49 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 27.02 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the pneumatic components market include SMC Corporation and Festo SE & Co. KG.

SMC Corporation is a global leader in pneumatic technology, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products such as valves, actuators, air preparation equipment, and automation solutions. Renowned for innovation and product quality, SMC serves industries including automotive, electronics, and food processing, helping enhance efficiency and precision in automated systems worldwide.

is a global leader in pneumatic technology, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products such as valves, actuators, air preparation equipment, and automation solutions. Renowned for innovation and product quality, SMC serves industries including automotive, electronics, and food processing, helping enhance efficiency and precision in automated systems worldwide. Festo is a prominent provider of pneumatic and electromechanical automation technologies. Recognized for advanced pneumatic actuators, valves, and control systems, Festo supports smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives, with a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and digital integration.

Other notable participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation and Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin specializes in motion and control technologies, offering a wide range of pneumatic components such as valves, cylinders, and air preparation units. Serving industries from aerospace to manufacturing, Parker focuses on durable, high-performance solutions that improve automation and system reliability.

specializes in motion and control technologies, offering a wide range of pneumatic components such as valves, cylinders, and air preparation units. Serving industries from aerospace to manufacturing, Parker focuses on durable, high-performance solutions that improve automation and system reliability. Emerson Electric Co. offers an extensive range of pneumatic products through its Aventics brand, including valves, cylinders, and systems for industrial automation. Emerson is known for its innovative design capabilities and integration expertise, optimizing manufacturing processes across industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Players

SMC Corporation

Festo SE & Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Norgren, Inc. (IMI, PIC)

Bosch Rexroth AG

Airtac International Group

JELPC (Ningbo Jiaerling Pneumatic Machinery Co., Ltd.)

Zhaoqing Fangda Pneumatic Co. Ltd

Camozzi Group

Conclusion

The pneumatic components market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing adoption across industries such as automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. The demand is fueled by their cost-effectiveness, durability, and ease of maintenance, alongside the growing shift toward Industry 4.0 and automation. Technological advancements, including IoT-enabled systems and energy-efficient, modular designs, are enhancing performance and sustainability. Key market players are focusing on innovation, digital integration, and expanding product portfolios to cater to evolving industrial needs. With strong market competition and continuous innovation, the industry is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years.