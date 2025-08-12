Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Market Driven by Programmatic Spend

The global programmatic digital out-of-home market was valued at USD 916.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6,148.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is fueled by the accelerating digitalization of outdoor advertising infrastructure, including the widespread installation of digital billboards and interactive displays.

The rise of smart cities and the expansion of connected devices are further enhancing real-time data collection and utilization, enabling more precise and impactful programmatic advertising. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of digital flexibility, prompting advertisers to seek agile solutions that could adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.

pDOOH is transforming traditional out-of-home advertising by combining the targeting and flexibility of digital marketing with the broad reach of outdoor media. Leveraging programmatic technology, advertisers can dynamically deliver content to digital billboards, transit displays, and other outdoor screens using real-time data and audience insights. Campaigns can be tailored to demographics, time of day, weather conditions, and even live events, maximizing relevance and engagement.

Key Market Insights:

North America led the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 35.0%.

The U.S. is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 29.5% from 2024 to 2030.

By programmatic platforms, demand-side platforms (DSPs) accounted for the largest share of 56.3% in 2023.

By location, indoor installations dominated with a 72.4% revenue share in 2023.

By end use, the real estate segment held the largest share of 15.3% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 916.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6,148.8 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 31.5%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading pDOOH companies include JCDecaux Group, Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Market players are focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening competitiveness through strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new technology developments.

For example, in April 2024, VIOOH, a marketplace specializing in digital out-of-home advertising, announced its second collaboration with a programmatic media owner in mainland China. The initiative launched real-time transactions for local pDOOH inventory via a partnership with Beijing Top Result Metro Advertising Co., Ltd., providing access to advertising opportunities in the Beijing and Shanghai Metro systems.

Key Players

JCDecaux Group

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Outfront Media Inc.

oOh!media Limited

Lamar Advertising Company

Broadsign International LLC

Focus Media

Crimtan

Daktronics Dr.

Conclusion

The programmatic digital out-of-home market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing digitalization of outdoor advertising and the integration of real-time data for targeted campaigns. The expansion of smart cities and connected devices is enhancing audience insights, enabling highly relevant and impactful ad delivery. Advertisers are leveraging pDOOH to combine the precision of digital marketing with the broad reach of outdoor media, tailoring content to dynamic factors like demographics, time, and weather. While competition is intensifying, strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and expanding infrastructure are expected to keep driving market momentum.