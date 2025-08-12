Sorghum Market Key Players Setting Industry Benchmarks in Quality

The global sorghum market size was valued at USD 22.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is fueled by sorghum’s diverse applications, serving as a staple food in regions such as Africa and Asia, a key ingredient in livestock feed, and a sustainable source for biofuel production. Its ability to thrive in drought-prone areas, along with its gluten-free and nutrient-rich profile, supports both environmental sustainability and health-conscious consumer demand.

Rising global trade opportunities, continuous research efforts, and supportive government policies are further propelling market expansion. With the world’s population growing and food demand increasing, sorghum’s adaptability positions it as a vital crop in the evolving agricultural landscape. In the health and nutrition sector, sorghum’s gluten-free nature makes it an excellent alternative for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. It is also rich in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, aligning well with the wellness goals of today’s health-conscious consumers. This trend is expected to drive the popularity of sorghum-based products, reflecting a broader shift toward healthier and more diverse food options.

The versatility of sorghum is reflected in its wide-ranging applications, serving as a staple food in regions such as Africa and Asia, where it features prominently in traditional dishes like porridges, flatbreads, and beverages. In parallel, sorghum plays a crucial role in meeting the nutritional needs of livestock, making it a valuable ingredient in animal feed. As global demand for meat and dairy products continues to grow, the importance of sorghum in supporting both human and animal nutrition is becoming increasingly evident, reinforcing its value across multiple agricultural sectors.

Furthermore, supportive government policies and initiatives have significantly bolstered sorghum cultivation worldwide. Through targeted research, subsidies, and promotional programs, governments are encouraging its adoption due to its rich nutritional profile and minimal environmental footprint. Meanwhile, innovation within the food industry has expanded the variety of sorghum-based products, ranging from breakfast cereals to baking ingredients, making the grain more accessible and appealing to diverse consumer groups.

Key Market Insights:

Middle East & Africa led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 45.0%.

By type, the grain sorghum segment accounted for 35.9% of revenue in 2023.

By end-use, the B2B segment held 65.8% of the market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 22.11 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 31.77 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.4%

Middle East & Africa: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Major players include Seedway LLC, ADM, and Cargill Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated operates globally with a strong presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa.

ADM maintains significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Emerging players such as Welter Seed & Honey Co., Advanta Seeds, and Nu Life Market are expanding their reach.

Advanta Seeds offers a wide range of grains and pulses, including grain sorghum, corn, sunflower, canola, rice, and vegetables, with operations in over 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Seedway, LLC.

Ernst Conservation Seeds

The Scoular Company

American Seed Co.

Ardent Mills

Advanta Seeds

Nu Life Market

Welter Seed & Honey Co.

Conclusion

The sorghum market is poised for steady growth, driven by its versatility across food, feed, and biofuel applications. Its resilience in challenging climates and gluten-free, nutrient-rich profile make it attractive to both sustainability-focused and health-conscious consumers. Increasing global trade, research innovations, and supportive policies are further fueling its adoption. With rising demand for diverse and healthier food choices, sorghum’s role in modern diets is expected to strengthen. The presence of both established and emerging players ensures a competitive and innovative market landscape, paving the way for continued expansion in the years ahead.