Vegan Dessert Market 2030: Celebrating Sweetness with a Conscience

The global vegan dessert market was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% between 2025 and 2030. The increasing adoption of veganism, particularly across developed regions like North America and Europe, has been a significant factor fueling the market’s growth.

Another key driver of this market is the growing demand for dairy alternatives. With heightened awareness around veganism, there has been a surge in the variety and availability of plant-based products. Industry players are offering an extensive selection of vegan desserts that mirror the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional sweet treats. Prominent chefs around the world are now experimenting with plant-based confections. For example, Chef Naimita Jagasia, the founder of An Ode To Gaia, India’s first luxury vegan patisserie, has gained global recognition for her work in vegan dessert innovation, offering recipes, consultations, and cooking classes. Initiatives such as the World Vegan Festival by IUV, which promotes plant-based versions of local dishes, are helping to broaden the consumer base for vegan desserts.

More restaurants and cafes are incorporating vegan dessert options to cater to individuals with dietary restrictions like egg allergies, lactose intolerance, or high cholesterol. The increased availability of plant-based milks and fats has also supported the expansion of the vegan dessert supply chain.

Health consciousness among consumers is another trend shaping the market. As awareness around the adverse effects of white sugar grows, more people are seeking desserts made with healthier sugar alternatives like sweet potatoes. Additionally, the demand for novel flavors, natural ingredients, and nutrient-rich options is rising. Substituting ingredients such as aquafaba for eggs and using coconut milk or oats in ice cream production offer both healthy and tasty alternatives. Superfoods like moringa and chia seeds are also being incorporated into puddings and other desserts to deliver protein-rich and keto-friendly options.

Order a free sample PDF of the Vegan Dessert Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominated the vegan dessert market in 2024, accounting for 37.3% of global revenue.

dominated the vegan dessert market in 2024, accounting for of global revenue. The United States was the leading market in North America.

was the leading market in North America. The cakes and pastries category led the product segment in 2024, with a 29.3% share.

category led the product segment in 2024, with a share. The HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes) channel held the largest distribution share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Value: USD 4.28 Billion

USD 4.28 Billion 2030 Forecast Value: USD 8.32 Billion

USD 8.32 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.6%

11.6% Leading Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Vegan Dessert Company Insights:

Leading players in the vegan dessert market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, portfolio diversification, business expansion, and partnerships to grow their customer base and maintain a competitive advantage.

BOSH MEDIA LTD. offers a diverse range of vegan bakery products through major UK retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The company also collaborates with brands such as Costa Coffee for vegan offerings like chocolate slices.

offers a diverse range of vegan bakery products through major UK retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The company also collaborates with brands such as Costa Coffee for vegan offerings like chocolate slices. HP Hood LLC, through its Planet Oat brand launched in 2018, caters to health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers with products including oat milk, creamers, and frozen desserts.

Key Companies in the Vegan Dessert Market:

HP Hood LLC (Planet Oat)

Unilever

Danone S.A.

cadoicecream

Bliss Unlimited, LLC.

Daiya Foods

Alternative Food Network Inc.

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc.

BOSH MEDIA LTD.

Grupo Bimbo

OGGS

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The vegan dessert market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising health consciousness, expanding vegan lifestyles, and increasing availability of plant-based ingredients. With North America currently leading and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is set to continue evolving through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and increasing global acceptance of vegan dietary choices.