Mushroom Drinks Market Poised for Strong Growth in Functional Beverages

The global mushroom drinks market was valued at USD 3.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Mushroom drinks are steadily gaining traction within the functional beverages sector as consumers increasingly seek products offering health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

The mushroom drinks market includes a variety of products such as mushroom coffee, teas, elixirs, and other beverages infused with medicinal mushrooms like reishi, lion’s mane, chaga, and cordyceps. Rising consumer health consciousness, innovative product launches, and increasing preference for natural and organic beverages are key drivers boosting market growth.

One of the primary factors fueling demand is the growing awareness of the health benefits linked to medicinal mushrooms. These mushrooms are associated with immune system support, cognitive function improvement, anti-inflammatory effects, and stress reduction. For instance, lion’s mane is recognized for its neuroprotective properties and potential to enhance memory and nerve cell growth, which could aid in the prevention of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s. Likewise, reishi mushrooms, known for their adaptogenic qualities, support stress management and have gained popularity amid rising mental health awareness.

Cordyceps mushrooms, valued for their energy and stamina-boosting capabilities, are increasingly used in energy drinks and pre-workout formulas, aligning with the broader trend toward functional and superfood beverages. Consumers are actively seeking drinks that not only quench thirst but also deliver targeted wellness benefits.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Performance: North America led the global mushroom drinks market with a 40.29% revenue share in 2023.

By Product: The mushroom coffee segment dominated, accounting for 76.45% of total revenue in 2023.

By Form: Powdered products held the largest share at 85.22% in 2023.

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets were the primary sales channel, with a 35.85% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.70 billion

2030 Projected Size: USD 5.78 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.7%

Leading Region: North America

Key Company Insights

The industry features a mix of established brands and emerging players, all innovating to expand their product portfolios. This includes mushroom-infused coffees, teas, elixirs, and ready-to-drink options. Brands such as Four Sigmatic have popularized mushroom coffee, merging the familiarity of coffee with the benefits of functional mushrooms. Some companies create blends that incorporate multiple mushroom varieties to deliver combined benefits such as enhanced immunity, stress relief, and cognitive support.

Leading Mushroom Drinks Companies

Four Sigmatic Foods, Inc.

MUD\WTR, Inc.

Laird Superfood, Inc.

Odyssey Wellness LLC

Peak State Coffee, Inc.

Tamim Teas Company

RYZE Superfoods, LLC

Mushroom Cups International

Real Mushrooms

NeuRoast Company

La Republica Superfoods

Conclusion

The mushroom drinks market is set for sustained growth as consumers increasingly embrace functional and natural beverages that offer tangible health benefits. With rising global interest in preventive health, mental well-being, and natural energy solutions, mushroom-infused drinks are expected to move from niche wellness segments into mainstream consumption. Continuous innovation in flavors, formats, and distribution will likely expand the market’s reach, positioning mushroom drinks as a long-term player in the global functional beverage landscape.

