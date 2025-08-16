AAEON to Move Intelligent Transport into the Fast Lane at ITS World Congress 2025

Orange, California, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, will present new and upcoming products at ITS World Congress 2025, an essential event showcasing global innovations across the intelligent transportation sphere.

Having been honored with the Golden Award for its smart transportation-focused BOXER-8645AI at the COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards earlier in the year, AAEON will aim to be a must-see exhibitor at the show, with an array of products from across its system, single-board, and computers-on-module lines due to be on display. Chief of these will be the aforementioned NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ powered BOXER-8645AI , alongside upcoming embedded systems powered by the latest Intel® technologies, such as the BOXER-6648-ARS , which will be the company’s first embedded controller PC to incorporate Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Processors (formerly Arrow Lake).

The conference, which focuses on the theme of ‘Deploying Today, Empowering Tomorrow’, will host over 175 conferences and showcase the technological innovations of over 300 exhibitors for attendees from over 53 countries over five days.

From its single-board lineup, AAEON will showcase similarly suitable products across form factors, all with proven track records of in-vehicle and intelligent transportation use. These include the PICO-MTU4 and GENE-MTH6, both powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 Processors (formerly Meteor Lake), as well as the de next-V2K8, which utilizes AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2718/V2516 Processors on an 86mm x 55mm form factor.

The most anticipated aspect of AAEON’s attendance will undoubtedly be its collaboration with Intel, which will take the form of a demonstration video illustrating the potential of AAEON hardware with Intel software components at both edge and server level in the form of a Smart Roadside Unit with a Traffic Forensics Server.

For more information on the wide variety of conference sessions, exhibitors, tech tours, and demonstrations taking place at ITS World Congress, please visit the official website.

