Sell iPhone Near Me With CellCashr in Rochester, NY

Posted on 2025-08-16 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rochester, NY, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Launched in late 2020, CellCashr offers a unique way to get cash for your iPhone, iPad, or other electronics. CellCashr utilizes a secure Rochester, NY, location to make transactions effortless and safe. In addition, our end-to-end diagnostic test, coupled with transparent pricing, ensures maximum value. We offer cash for electronics regardless of condition. For example, we offer:

Sell Broken Phones for Cash

Sell Electronics for Cash

Sell iPhone in Rochester, NY

Sell iPhone near me

Sell Used iPhone for Cash

Cash for Broken Phones

Sell iPhone in NYC

Sell Used Macbook for Cash

Sell Broken iPad for Cash

Sell your iPhone for cash today. Walk out with cash in less than 5 minutes!

Services:

Sell electronics for cash, cash for electronics, sell used phones, sell broken phones, Sell iPhone in Rochester, NY, sell iPhone near me, sell my iPhone near me, sell my phone, sell broken iPhone near me, cash for broken iPhone, cash for used phone, sell iPad for cash, sell macbook for cash, sell old phone near me, sell my used iPhone, sell my used laptop, sell locked phone, sell iPhone in new jersey, sell broken phone near me

Business Information:

Business Name: CellCashr – Sell Electronics For Cash
Business Hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm,  Sunday: 11 am-4 pm
Address: 1705 Crittenden Rd, Rochester, NY, 14623, United States
Phone: 585-294-0690
Email: cellcashr@gmail.com
Website: https://cellcashr.com/

