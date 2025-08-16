7 Things Filipinos Get Totally Mixed Up About Ghost Month

Quezon City, Philippines, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ever been told “Don’t travel, don’t get married, don’t even buy a phone this month”? Congratulations, you’ve just experienced Ghost Month in the Philippines. But here is the kicker: we do not celebrate Ghost Month in the same way as in China.

What we did was to mix in the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival, pre-colonial spirit beliefs, Catholic prayers, Undas, and Halloween — popped ‘em into a blender and out came August, Pinoy style. That’s why people get all turned around.

So, without further ado, let me present to you a haunting celebration of Halloween in Taiwan, and seven reasons why Ghost Month here is the biggest spooky mashup there is.

It’s Chinese… but Really Filipino

Chinese migrants brought the Ghost Month tradition with them, as the 7th lunar month is believed to be a time of year when spirits come out in droves. But in the Philippines? The aswang, kapre, and tikbalang now follow them. It is, more or less, an unapproved guest list.

You’re not merely averting bad luck but also manananggals.

In other towns, incense still burns for ancestors… and you are told to be back home before dark, otherwise the manananggal will get you. These two things? Unrelated origins. Well, August is busy for all of us.

Ghost Month vs. Halloween vs. Undas = CONFUSION

All a big horror fest to some. Hungry ghosts? Check. Trick-or-treat vibes? Check. Family cemetery trips? Double check. That is half the problem- why many believe these to be one and the same.

Saints, Not Aswangs: Spaniards

Ghost Month rituals blended with Catholic prayers for the dead and saints’ feast days. All of a sudden, you have incense smoke and candlelight, and they no longer know which ceremony is being performed where.

Balete trees get an offering, too

For some, spirits linger under the balete tree, just to be sure. Why? Well, because you might as well keep the Chinese spirits happy, and also your local tree spirits apparently.

This myth is sustained by pop culture

This season is all over screens, from Shake, Rattle & Roll marathons to aswangs on streaming. Kids’ books get in on the action, as well, such as Gimo Jr. and The Aswang Clan, a middle-grade novel where the supernatural is simply a typical part of everyday life in this rural town.

The confusion is the point

Ghost Month is a bit looser here—it’s less about adhering to formal protocol and more about preserving narratives for posterity. The mix-ups? They’re what make it ours.

Filipino Ghost Month is like “a cultural playlist,” according to Madeline Uy De Mesa, a resident Mumu Desktop writer. “Some Chinese tradition, some local legend, some Catholic ritual—it’s messy but it works its magic.

Whether you are burning incense, watching horror movies, or staying out of harm’s way this August, just remember: you’re playing an age-old song.