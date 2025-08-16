WholeClear Introduces Robust New Features to its CSV to VCF Converter Software

Redhill, England, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — WholeClear, a leading provider that makes data conversion tools, has announced big improvements to its recognized CSV to VCF Converter. The most recent update adds advanced capabilities that make it easier to convert contact information from CSV format to standard VCF (vCard) files.

Both individuals and businesses use the tool a lot to move contact information across systems like mobile phones, email clients, and CRM platforms. The updated version of WholeClear has introduced batch conversion, custom field mapping, support for vCard versions 2.1, 3.0, and 4.0, and better data validation.

Speaking about the update, CEO of WholeClear, said-

“Our goal at WholeClear is to make complicated data tasks easier for people of all skill levels. The CSV to VCF Converter is now smarter, more flexible, and more dependable thanks to these additional features. We know how important it is to have accurate data, especially when you have to deal with thousands of contacts. This upgrade came about because of input from users all over the world.

New Features in the CSV to VCF Converter-

Batch Conversion- Convert a lot of CSV files into VCF format at once to save time and work.

Convert a lot of CSV files into VCF format at once to save time and work. Custom Field Mapping- For accurate output, manually map CSV data (such Name, Email, and Mobile Number) to vCard fields.

For accurate output, manually map CSV data (such Name, Email, and Mobile Number) to vCard fields. Multiple vCard Versions- Export contacts in vCard 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0 formats to make them work better with different platforms.

Export contacts in vCard 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0 formats to make them work better with different platforms. Faster Processing- The software has been improved so that it works faster, even with big files.

The new version of the software is made for people in a variety of fields, including IT, business services, education, healthcare, and more. It works well on all major Windows platforms, such as Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7, and doesn’t need any other programs like MS Excel or Outlook.

You can get a free demo version that lets you try out the main features before you buy the complete version.

About WholeClear-

WholeClear is a software company that makes data conversion and migration easy and fast for users. WholeClear includes a lot of tools for managing emails, files, and contacts. It serves thousands of people all around the world who want digital solutions that are easy to use and work well.

To learn more about the CSV to VCF Converter or to get the demo, go to- https://www.wholeclear.com/converter/csv-to-vcf/

