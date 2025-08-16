Loneliness Awareness Week 2025: How Small Moments Can Change Lives

Sydney, Australia, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Loneliness is a quiet struggle many Australians face every day. It does not matter if you are young or old, surrounded by people, or living alone. Loneliness can affect anyone. This year, from 4 to 10 August, Australia will come together for Loneliness Awareness Week to remind everyone that “Moments Matter.”

This year’s theme, “Moments Matter,” focuses on how small moments of connection can make a big difference in someone’s life. A simple smile, a quick chat, or even a message can brighten someone’s day. These little gestures might seem small, but they are powerful in breaking feelings of loneliness.

At MLA Psychology, we see how loneliness can deeply affect people’s mental health. Loneliness is more than just feeling alone. It can lead to stress, anxiety, depression, and even affect physical health. Research shows that people who feel lonely are at a higher risk of developing heart disease, weakened immune systems, and sleep problems. It is not just an emotional issue; it is a health issue.

But there is hope. The good news is that small, meaningful connections can help. Moments like having a coffee with a friend, joining a local community group, or just saying hello to a neighbour can create bonds. These moments matter because they remind us that we are not alone.

Loneliness Awareness Week is a chance for everyone to reflect and take action. It is about recognising loneliness in ourselves and in others. It is about choosing to be present in small ways that can make a big impact. Schools, workplaces, and communities across Australia will be taking part with events, workshops, and conversations to raise awareness and encourage connection.

As psychologists, we encourage people to reach out and check in with someone they care about. It could be a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while, a colleague who seems quiet, or a neighbour you pass by every day. Sometimes, all it takes is a moment of kindness to change the way someone feels.

We also remind everyone to look after their own wellbeing. Loneliness can be hard to talk about, but you are not alone. Reaching out for help is a brave and important step. Whether it is through professional support or by joining a local group, taking action can lead to positive changes.

For more information on how to support Loneliness Awareness Week, or if you or someone you know needs support, visit www.mlapsychology.com or schedule an appointment with our team.