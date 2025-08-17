cmercury Launches SmartSend: Intelligent Email Pacing for Smarter Deliveries, Happier Inboxes, and Better ROI

Kerala, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — cmercury, a global email marketing SaaS platform, today announced the launch of SmartSend, its intelligent email pacing engine designed to give marketers precise control over the speed and flow of their campaigns.

SmartSend allows users to set a custom throughput, determining exactly how many emails are sent every minute. Smartsend ensures messages are delivered steadily, securely, and without triggering ISP suspicions. From small-scale outreach to high-volume sends, SmartSend adapts to any scenario while safeguarding sender reputation.

“Why blast when you can glide? SmartSend is about giving marketers the ability to match delivery speed to strategy, whether it’s warming up a new IP, running a time-sensitive drip campaign, or executing a high-stakes launch,” said Jacob M George, Founder of cmercury. “It’s precision sending without the complexity.”

Key Benefits of SmartSend

  • Inbox-first delivery: Campaigns are split into batches and released at the chosen rate, from one email every five minutes to one million every five minutes.
  • Speed with control: Adjust sending pace instantly for IP warm-ups, sensitive campaigns, or high-velocity promotions.
  • Reputation protection: Gradual sending reduces bounce rates, avoids blacklists, and maintains a strong sender score.

Perfect For:

  • High-volume promotional campaigns
  • Drip campaigns with precise timing
  • IP warm-up sequences
  • Deliverability-focused marketers

Unlike many advanced delivery tools that require premium plans, SmartSend is available across all cmercury plans, including the free tier, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from controlled, strategic email delivery from day one.

cmercury has earned strong user feedback across platforms including Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and G2, with marketers praising its deliverability, control, and ease of use.

About cmercury
Founded in 2016, cmercury is an AI-powered email marketing platform purpose-built for small and medium businesses needing enterprise-grade performance without the complexity or cost of traditional solutions. With customers in over 15 countries, cmercury enables organizations to send high-volume campaigns, transactional emails, and marketing automations while maintaining full control over deliverability, engagement, and ROI.

Media Contact:
Vishnu SGM- Marketing

cmercury
vishnu@cmercury.com
9061064431
www.cmercury.com

