Associate Attorney David Pinkhasov secured a settlement of $53,250 for our client.

New York, USA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Consumer Attorneys PLLC is proud to announce a significant legal victory achieved by Associate Attorney David Pinkhasov, who secured a $53,250 settlement for a client wrongfully impacted by inaccurate consumer reporting.

The client’s ordeal began when his insurance premium suddenly and unexpectedly increased. Seeking answers, he obtained a copy of his Consumer Report and discovered serious inaccuracies. The report contained his twin brother’s name, his sister-in-law, and multiple insurance claims entirely unrelated to him. Despite having separate policies, a Consumer Reporting Agency had mistakenly merged their profiles. This error not only damaged his record but also inflated his insurance costs.

Facing the confusion and financial strain caused by this reporting error, the client turned to Consumer Attorneys for help. After a thorough review of the violations, the legal team took decisive action against the reporting agency. The outcome was a corrected file, a restored premium rate, and a substantial settlement compensating the client for the harm caused.

“This case underscores how damaging bad data can be,” said a spokesperson for Consumer Attorneys PLLC. “For everyday people, mistakes in consumer reports are more than an inconvenience—they can disrupt financial stability and strain family budgets. Our mission is to hold these agencies accountable and secure justice for those affected.”

Consumer Attorneys remains committed to advocating for individuals facing similar challenges and ensuring that consumer reporting agencies are held to the highest standards of accuracy and accountability.

Stay connected with Consumer Attorneys PLLC for the latest updates, tips, and expert advice on consumer protection. Follow us on our social media platforms to keep informed and get the support you need: