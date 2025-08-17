Baker Law Group Offers Comprehensive Estate Planning and Probate Services in Fort Collins

Posted on 2025-08-17 by in Law // 0 Comments

FORT COLLINS, CO, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC proudly serves Larimer County with a full spectrum of estate planning and probate legal services from its Fort Collins office.

 

The firm’s attorneys help clients protect assets, manage inheritances, and ensure smooth estate administration for loved ones.

 

“Planning ahead is one of the greatest gifts you can give your family,” said Jereme Baker, CEO of Baker Law Group. “Our Fort Collins team works closely with clients to provide clear, customized plans and representation in probate matters.”

 

Fort Collins Services Include:

 

  • Wills, trusts, and healthcare directives
  • Probate court representation for executors and heirs
  • Asset protection and wealth transfer strategies
  • Estate dispute resolution
  • Business succession planning

 

The Fort Collins office is located at: 300 Boardwalk Dr #6b, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

 

Contact:
Baker Law Group, PLLC – Fort Collins
Phone: (303) 862-4564
Website: www.jbakerlawgroup.com

 

 

