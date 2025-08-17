BSY Associates Builds on Rail Sector Strength with Strategic Addition of James Street Associates Talent

Middletown, NJ, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — BSY Associates Inc. (BSYA), a leading B2B marketing communications agency for the global supply chain, has welcomed key team members from James Street Associates (JSA), a marketing firm long known for its rail and multimodal logistics expertise. Through a strategic transition arrangement, BSYA is now supporting several JSA clients, offering them continued service alongside expanded capabilities and resources.

This strategic move brings together two highly specialized agencies with complementary strengths in transportation communications. With more than 50 years of experience, BSYA has long served ocean carriers, ports, trucking, equipment providers, and logistics tech companies, delivering integrated programs that build awareness, drive engagement, and increase market share. JSA, known for its strong capabilities in rail and logistics communications, expands BSYA’s footprint even further within the transportation sector.

As part of the agreement, JSA’s Executive Director Bill Fahrenwald and Account Manager Kristi Sliva will join the BSYA team, bringing decades of experience and trusted client relationships, including Anacostia Rail Holdings, Midwest Association of Rail Shippers, North American Rail Shippers Association, Railinc Corporation and Transmetriq. Martha Anderson, co-Director of JSA, is retiring.

“This is a natural step for us as we celebrate 51 years of BSYA this month,” said Lisa Aurichio, President and CEO of BSY Associates. “James Street’s values, deep industry knowledge, and proven results make this a perfect cultural and strategic fit. We are thrilled to welcome Bill and Kristi as we continue to grow our capabilities in rail and beyond.”

“We’ve admired BSYA’s work and professionalism for years,” said Bill Fahrenwald, Executive Director of James Street Associates. “This agreement brings together two firms that understand the transportation and logistics industries from the inside out. We’re excited to combine our strengths and continue delivering the high-impact results our clients expect.”

JSA’s clients will now have access to BSYA’s full suite of services, including branding, public relations, digital marketing, website development, social media strategy, advertising, and trade show support, delivered by a larger, integrated team with unmatched sector experience.