MLA Psychology Supports Bullying No Way Week: Be Bold. Be Kind. Speak Up.

Gold Coast, Australia, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is proud to stand with the nation in support of Bullying No Way Week, Australia’s annual initiative dedicated to preventing bullying in schools and communities. This year’s theme, “Be Bold. Be Kind. Speak Up.”, encourages every Australian to take action in creating safe and inclusive environments.

Bullying remains a serious concern for children, young people, and families across the country. It can affect mental health, self-esteem, and a person’s sense of belonging. Taking a stand requires courage. It means speaking out when we see injustice, supporting those who are struggling, and modelling kindness in our everyday actions.

At MLA Psychology, we believe that preventing bullying is a shared responsibility. Whether you are a student, parent, teacher, or community member, each of us can make a difference. Our counselling and mental health support services help young people, families, and schools to address the emotional impacts of bullying, promote resilience, and strengthen supportive relationships.

Together, we can send a clear message: bullying is never okay. By choosing courage and compassion, we can create spaces where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected.

For more information on our mental health and counselling services, visit the MLA Psychology at https://mlapsychology.com/ or contact us to book an appointment.