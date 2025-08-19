U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market: Cost-Effective Solutions for Patients

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Overview

The U.S. home infusion therapy market was valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. A key factor driving this growth is the rising elderly population, which is increasingly susceptible to serious health conditions. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and chronic pain is contributing to the expanding demand for home infusion services.

Home infusion therapy offers several advantages for patients, including cost savings, enhanced convenience, better clinical outcomes, and improved safety. Unlike hospital treatments, it eliminates the need for prolonged hospital stays, significantly reducing the risk of hospital-acquired infections and overall healthcare expenses. These benefits are making home-based care a preferred option among patients, thereby supporting market growth.

Patient preferences are increasingly shifting towards home-based care due to the comfort and support it provides in daily activities, especially for geriatric patients and those recently discharged from healthcare facilities. This trend is further strengthening the demand for home infusion therapy, as it provides not only medical care but also access to personalized services such as home-cooked meals and nutritional support for at-risk individuals.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The rising number of individuals affected by chronic conditions and increased government initiatives promoting home infusion therapy are expected to significantly drive market growth in the coming years. Long-term therapies are increasingly in demand, further supporting the expansion of the home infusion therapy market in the U.S.

By Product: In 2023, the infusion pumps segment dominated the market with a 51.3% revenue share. This category includes ambulatory infusion pumps, elastomeric pumps, syringe pumps, insulin pumps, patient-controlled analgesics (PCA), and volumetric pumps. Their widespread adoption is attributed to their efficiency in delivering fluids, medications, and nutrition accurately.

By Application: The anti-infective segment held a significant 27% market share in 2023, owing to its extensive use in home care for administering antifungal, antibiotic, and antiviral treatments. Other major application areas include endocrinology, hydration therapy, parenteral and enteral nutrition, chemotherapy, specialty pharmaceuticals, and others.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 19.1 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 31.8 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.7%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent companies in the U.S. home infusion therapy market continue to focus on strategies such as acquisitions, product innovation, and expansion of service offerings to gain a competitive edge. For example, in March 2022, B. Braun acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH to strengthen its portfolio in dialysis therapy by offering a broader range of integrated products and services.

Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International,

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.

CareFusion

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

JMS CO., LTD.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Coram LLC

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

BriovaRx Infusion Services

Paragon Healthcare

Conclusion

The U.S. home infusion therapy market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by an aging population, increasing chronic disease burden, and the many benefits of in-home treatment options. As the healthcare system continues to shift towards cost-effective, patient-centered models, the demand for home infusion therapies is expected to rise significantly. Advancements in infusion technologies and expanding applications further strengthen the market outlook, making it a promising sector within the broader healthcare landscape.