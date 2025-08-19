Veterinary Parasiticides Market 2030: Tackling Antiparasitic Resistance

The global veterinary parasiticides market was valued at USD 9.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2024 to 2030. Several key factors are fueling this growth, including the increasing incidence of animal parasitic infections, the rising demand for pathogen-free meat, greater emphasis on regulated parasiticide usage, and the expanding rate of animal medicalization.

In veterinary healthcare, parasiticides are routinely used to both prevent and treat a variety of parasites such as worms, fleas, and ticks. Their application extends beyond animal health, offering added benefits for human health by controlling diseases with zoonotic potential. The demand for parasiticides is growing across various animal species—cattle, poultry, swine, dogs, cats, and horses—primarily due to the increasing prevalence of parasitic infections in pets and livestock. This is contributing to higher use of products such as ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides.

For instance, a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in January 2023 found that 67.2% of the analyzed cattle fecal samples worldwide were infected with parasites such as Strongyle, Fasciola, and Paramphistomum. Among these, Strongyle was the most common, with a prevalence rate of 18.25%. This significant parasitic burden in the gastrointestinal tract of cattle highlights the necessity for targeted parasiticide strategies to support effective deworming and infection control in livestock.

Additionally, an April 2024 study published in the Veterinary Sciences Journal examined ectoparasite prevalence in small ruminants in Indonesia, revealing that 97.85% of sheep and goats were infested with external parasites. These findings emphasize the critical need for farmer awareness and education on the appropriate use of parasiticides, as well as timely intervention to reduce the risks of zoonotic transmission and safeguard public health.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share in the global veterinary parasiticides market in 2023 and is projected to maintain strong growth through 2030. This dominance is due to the region’s status as one of the top meat producers globally and its high pet adoption rate, which together elevate demand for parasiticide products.

In the U.S., the veterinary parasiticides market is significantly influenced by dynamic regulatory frameworks and active government involvement in addressing ongoing animal health concerns.

By animal type, the production animal segment led the market with a 58.21% revenue share in 2023. This segment has gained traction due to growing global emphasis on food safety, livestock health, and sustainable meat production.

By product, the ectoparasiticides segment was dominant, accounting for a 48.81% revenue share in 2023. These are preferred for their targeted efficacy and cost-effectiveness in treating external parasites like lice, fleas, and ticks.

By route of administration, the topical segment held over 40% of the market share in 2023, largely due to its widespread use in applying ectoparasiticides directly onto animals to combat external parasites.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 9.54 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.63 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.50%

Largest Market in 2023: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Veterinary Parasiticides Companies:

The veterinary parasiticides market features a combination of well-established industry leaders and growing companies that shape global market trends. These companies actively engage in research, product development, and strategic partnerships to expand their footprint and address evolving animal health challenges.

Major market players include:

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck & Co. Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac

Biogénesis Bagó

Vetoquinol

Himalaya Wellness

Conclusion:

The global veterinary parasiticides market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by the increased prevalence of parasitic infections, greater emphasis on food safety, rising pet ownership, and heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases. With the market projected to grow from USD 9.54 billion in 2023 to USD 16.63 billion by 2030, and a healthy CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period, the demand for advanced, effective, and safe parasiticide solutions is set to rise. As regional and global regulatory bodies enforce stricter standards, and awareness grows among livestock producers and pet owners, the veterinary parasiticides industry is poised for continued innovation and expansion—particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific.