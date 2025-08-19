Video Surveillance And VSaaS Market 2030: Transforming Urban Security

The global video surveillance and Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) market was valued at USD 64.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 148.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by rising security concerns across various sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and retail, along with rapid urbanization that demands enhanced security infrastructure.

The flexibility and scalability of VSaaS enable organizations to easily expand or reduce their surveillance capabilities based on evolving needs. The cloud-based nature of VSaaS facilitates remote access to surveillance footage, significantly enhancing monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the integration of analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-including facial recognition, object detection, and more-continues to improve the functionality and value of these solutions.

VSaaS is one of the fastest-growing segments within the video surveillance industry. Increasing security threats and the demand for affordable, scalable solutions are contributing factors. Among the most significant trends is the rise of cloud-based VSaaS, which offers low infrastructure costs, scalability, and easy deployment, making it a preferred choice for businesses of all sizes.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regional Insights :

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest revenue-generating market in 2023. The region’s rapid urbanization is prompting the development of new infrastructure, which in turn necessitates robust security systems for public spaces, critical infrastructure, and businesses.

China accounted for a substantial market share in 2023. Government policies mandating the adoption of surveillance technologies have significantly contributed to market growth.

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2023. Factors such as theft, unauthorized access, vandalism, and internal misconduct in retail, banking, and corporate environments are driving the need for surveillance solutions. These systems help deter criminal activities and assist in incident investigations.

IP video surveillance systems held the largest revenue share in 2023. The demand is fueled by the need for better image quality, scalability, and flexibility. Compared to traditional analog systems, IP cameras provide high-definition video footage, enhancing evidence collection and identification accuracy.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size : USD 64.61 Billion

: USD 64.61 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 148.68 Billion

: USD 148.68 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 12.5%

: 12.5% Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Companies and Competitive Insights:

Leading companies in the video surveillance and VSaaS market are focusing on developing innovative solutions and expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships and extended distribution channels.

Notable companies include:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. – Offers a broad range of physical security products such as video security, access control, and alarm systems. Its AI-powered integrated security solutions support safety management and business intelligence.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tiandy Technologies Co., Ltd.

TKH GROUP

Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd.

THE INFINOVA GROUP

Conclusion:

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing demand for advanced security solutions, rapid technological innovations, and expanding applications across sectors. With a projected CAGR of 12.5% through 2030, the market is being shaped by trends such as the adoption of cloud-based services, AI integration, and strong growth in emerging regions like Asia Pacific. As security needs become more complex, companies are investing in intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective surveillance technologies to meet evolving demands.