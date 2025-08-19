Metal Casing Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics

The global metal casing market size was valued at USD 36.98 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47.39 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for laptops and tablets, coupled with the advantages of metal casings over plastic—including durability, premium aesthetics, and better heat dissipation—is expected to drive market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market in 2020, causing disruptions in mining, manufacturing, and supply chains. This decline in raw material availability and production activities, coupled with reduced sales of smartphones and laptops, led to weakened demand for metal casings. However, the smartphone industry anticipates a positive recovery outlook, which is expected to stimulate future demand.

In North America, the U.S. captured the largest revenue share in 2019. With a strong IT sector and the presence of multinational companies like Apple Inc., HP, and Dell, the country remains a vital hub for laptop and desktop assembly. Despite a decline in overall PC sales due to competition from smartphones and tablets, key players such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple Inc., and Asus have maintained steady shipment levels. Notably, global laptop shipments grew by 2.3% between 2018 and 2019.

The preference for metal over plastic in mobile phone casings has also grown in recent years. Attributes such as a premium finish, sleek design, and improved thermal performance have influenced manufacturers and consumers alike to favor metal bodies. Although smartphone sales peaked in 2018 before dipping in 2019 and experiencing further setbacks in 2020 due to the pandemic, industry experts forecast a U-shaped recovery supported by upcoming innovations and product launches.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2019, holding a share of over 56.0%.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in the same year.

By product, the stamping and MIM segment represented more than 88.0% of the total share in 2019.

By application, mobile phones led the market with a revenue share exceeding 47.0% in 2019.

Market Size & Forecast

2019 Market Size: USD 36.98 Billion

2027 Projected Market Size: USD 47.39 Billion

CAGR (2020–2027): 3.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2019

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The metal casing market is highly competitive, with dominance from Taiwanese manufacturers such as CATCHER, Foxconn, PEGATRON, and Waffer Technology Corp. Market players faced challenges in 2019 and 2020, impacted by the U.S.-China trade war, weak consumer demand, income disparity, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking forward, the sector is expected to encounter additional hurdles from supply chain disruptions and market saturation. Despite these challenges, leading companies continue to innovate and invest to retain their market positions.

Prominent Players in the Market Include:

CATCHER

Foxconn Technology, Co., Ltd.

Waffer Technology Corp.

PEGATRON Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

Castek Holdings Corp.

Conclusion

The global metal casing market is poised for steady growth, driven by the increasing preference for durable and premium-quality materials in smartphones, laptops, and tablets. While short-term challenges such as geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, and pandemic-driven disruptions have impacted the industry, technological advancements and strong consumer demand for high-performance electronic devices are expected to sustain long-term growth. As manufacturers continue to focus on innovation and cost efficiency, the metal casing market will likely remain a critical component of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

