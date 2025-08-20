Microwave Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand in Communication Systems

The global microwave devices market size was estimated at USD 7.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of SiC and GaN devices in next-generation amplifier technologies is expected to propel market growth.

Microwave devices are valued for their high efficiency, heat tolerance, and reliable performance even in harsh environments. Advanced microwave technologies with improved accuracy are increasingly deployed in telecommunications, offering high bandwidth that enables rapid data transmission. These devices also play a vital role in generating, amplifying, detecting, and measuring microwaves across applications.

In the U.S., the microwave devices market is expected to witness consistent growth from 2023 to 2030. Asia Pacific remains a key growth driver, particularly with the expansion of telecom networks such as 4G, which demand microwave-emitting hardware in network towers. Similarly, European countries including the UK and Germany contribute significantly, supported by the presence of prominent vendors such as e2v, Thales Group, and TMD Technologies Ltd.

Key companies in the market offer a wide portfolio including power modules, amplifiers, and transmitters. Continuous R&D investments by industry leaders are fostering innovation and sophistication in microwave device design, particularly for connected technology applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 40.1% in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

By band frequency, the C-band segment held the largest revenue share of 31.1% in 2022.

By application, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.9% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 7.49 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.86 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 5.9%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Industry participants are focusing on developing cost-effective, high-quality products while expanding their offerings through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For example, in March 2023, Communications & Power Industries (CPI) secured a contract worth approximately USD 20 million from ARSAT to provide tracking and command, gateway systems, and Ka-band telemetry for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite. Under this deal, CPI is set to deliver six 6.3-meter gateway earth station antennas and two 13.2-meter TT&C antennas across multiple sites in Argentina.

Key Microwave Devices Companies:

CPI International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Microwave Technology, Inc.

RFMD

Richardson Electronics, Ltd

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

Conclusion

The global microwave devices market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for advanced communication infrastructure, defense applications, and connected technologies. With strong contributions from North America and rapid expansion in Asia Pacific, coupled with ongoing R&D initiatives by leading players, the industry is set to witness significant innovation and adoption across multiple sectors in the coming years.

