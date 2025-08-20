Carpet and Rug Market: Understanding the Vintage and Antique Segment

The global carpet and rug market size was estimated at USD 55.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 88.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for home décor and interior design is a major driver.

Consumers are becoming more conscious about the aesthetics of their living spaces, investing in high-quality carpets and rugs to enhance both visual appeal and comfort. Rising disposable income and the influence of social media trends are further boosting demand, as people show greater willingness to spend on luxury and designer home furnishing products.

With rapid urbanization and infrastructural development, there has been a significant increase in residential and commercial construction projects. This surge in construction activities is fueling demand for carpets and rugs as essential interior decoration components. Additionally, the growing trend of renovating and remodeling properties supports market growth, as homeowners and businesses seek modern, durable, and stylish flooring solutions. For instance, according to LIRA, homeowners’ renovation spending reached USD 463 billion in Q1 2024.

The growing awareness of insulation and noise reduction benefits provided by carpets and rugs is another factor propelling market expansion. These products not only offer thermal insulation—helping regulate indoor temperatures and reduce energy costs—but also provide acoustic advantages, making them popular in offices, hotels, and homes. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly and sustainable products, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and driving further market growth.

Key Market Highlights:

Europe accounted for a revenue share of 31.8% of the global market revenue in 2024.

By type, tufted segment accounted for a revenue share of 30.3% in 2024.

By material, nylon segment accounted for a revenue share of 41.7% in 2024.

By end-use, the residential segment accounted for a share of 60.8% of the market in 2024.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 55.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 88.41 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.0%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The carpet and rug market is fragmented, with several global and regional players driving competition. Key companies include Jaipur Rugs, Carpet Planet, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Anderson Tuftex (Shaw Industries, Inc.), and others.

Jaipur Rugs has established itself as the largest artisan network in India, employing over 40,000 rural artisans, 85% of whom are women. The brand is known for its handmade carpets that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. Exporting to over 90 countries, Jaipur Rugs operates flagship stores in Milan, London, Dubai, and Singapore. The company emphasizes cultural preservation while modernizing its retail approach to meet global demand.

Carpet Planet is a micro-enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and wholesale of carpets, artificial grass, and floor coverings. Based in Pune, the company has a strong presence in the local market and is known for offering high-quality products backed by strong expertise in the flooring industry.

Key Companies:

Jaipur Rugs

Carpet Planet

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Anderson Tuftex (Shaw Industries Inc.)

Beaulieu International Group

Rugs USA

Ruggable LLC

Kaleen

The Natural Carpet Company

The Dixie Group

Conclusion

The carpet and rug market is poised for robust growth, fueled by rising consumer interest in home décor, increasing construction and renovation activities, and growing awareness of functional benefits like insulation and noise reduction. With Europe leading in revenue share and companies innovating in both design and sustainability, the market is set to expand steadily. Eco-friendly production, luxury offerings, and evolving consumer preferences will remain central to shaping the industry’s trajectory through 2030.